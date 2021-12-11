HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day’s boys rolled past visiting University Christian 62-28 on Friday.
George Marsh scored 14 points to lead the Wildcats (3-3). Griffin Powell added 13, Bo Brigman eight and Josh Bayne and Jacob Johnson seven each.
In the girls game, University Christian prevailed 55-27. Covington Hauser led the Wildcats (4-3) with nine points.
SW GUILFORD, PAGE
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford’s girls carved out a lead early and opened Metro 4A play with a 57-35 victory over host Page on Friday.
The Cowgirls led 13-3 after the first quarter, kept most of that margin through the third period and outscored the Pirates 20-6 in the fourth.
Jocelyn Foust scored 12 to lead Southwest (4-0, 1-0). Courteny Taylor had 11, Corynn Perkins nine, Aja Hairston seven and Ally Guglielmo six.
In the boys game, Page edged Southwest 46-40. Amarya Huggins had 10 points, five steals, four assists and three rebounds to lead the Cowboys (2-2, 0-1). Corbin Wilson chipped in 10 points, four rebounds, two steals and a block.
WHEATMORE, RANDLEMAN
TRINITY — Holding visiting Randleman to a total of 10 points in the second and third quarters, Wheatmore posted a 69-39 Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A boys basketball victory Friday.
Down one after the first quarter, the Warriors (5-1, 1-0 PAC) led 37-24 at the half and 58-26 after three quarters.
Kaleb Lockwood scored 17 points to lead Wheatmore, followed by Gavin Strickland with 11, and Jake Haynes and Tyler Kimball with eight each.
In the girls game, Randleman prevailed, 61-52. The Tigers upped their record to 5-0, 1-0 while the Warriors slipped to 4-2, 0-1.
BISHOP, OAK GROVE
KERNERSVILLE — Charley Chappell scored 18 points and Tate Chappell added 13 as the Bishop McGuinness girls rolled to a 59-34 nonconference victory over visiting Oak Grove on Friday.
Bishop (5-2) led 17-11 after the first quarter, 32-20 at the half and 48-28 entering the fourth quarter. Keirsten Varner and Grace Harriman each added nine points for the Villains and Isabella Ross had seven.
Zaire Jones led the Grizzlies (5-3) with 17 points and Trista Charles had nine.
GLENN, PARKLAND
KERNERSVILLE — Glenn’s boys tripped Parkland 64-35 in the Central PIedmont 4A opener for both teams on Friday at Glenn. The Bobcats improved to 4-3 while the Mustangs dropped to 0-5.
In the girls game, Glenn won 49-45 to improve to 5-3.
S. GUILFORD, ROCKINGHAM CO.
GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford rolled past Rockingham County 68-24 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Friday at Southern.
Jucqarie Love scored 17 points to lead the Storm (4-1 overall, 1-0 conference), while Nick Blackston added nine points and Jamias Ferere and Tylan Shuler each had eight points.
In the girls game, Rockingham County won 52-12. The Cougars (6-0) led 22-0 after one quarter and 36-4 at halftime. Southern dropped to 0-5, 0-1.
E. DAVIDSON, LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON — Lexington topped East Davidson 63-46 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Friday at Lexington.
The Golden Eagles, who trailed 23-21 at halftime but were outscored 22-9 in the third, dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
In the girls game, Lexington won 56-46. East, which led 15-12 after one quarter but were outscored 26-11 over the middle two quarters, dipped to 0-7 and 0-1.
THOMASVILLE, N. ROWAN
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville defeated North Rowan 72-57 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Friday at Thomasville.
Johnathan Gladden scored 20 points — including 16 in the fourth quarter — to lead the Bulldogs (1-1 overall, 1-0 conference). Janhri Luckey added 15 points, followed by CJ Dickerson with 14 and Jaylen Henry with 10.
In the girls game, North Rowan won 76-17. Thomasville dropped to 0-2 and 0-1.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, NORTHERN GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian defeated Northern Guilford 63-59 in boys basketball Saturday afternoon the Phenom Tourney Town showcase at Wesleyan.
Luke Grace had 28 points, seven rebounds and two blocks to lead the Trojans (4-5). Jefferson McLamb had 15 points, eight reboudns and two assists, while Cam Parker had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
IHM, OLG
HIGH POINT — Immaculate Heart of Mary defeated Our Lady of Grace 51-33 in middle school boys basketball Saturday at IHM.
Arop Chomm scored 30 points to lead the Eagles.
SWIMMING
AT WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian won the girls team total during Friday’s meet against Forsyth Country Day at Wesleyan.
The Wesleyan girls won 58-52 while the Forsyth boys won 125-95.
Winning events for Wesleyan were: Greyson Cook (girls 200 IM, 2:32.90; girls 100 breaststroke, 1:22.85)), Harrison Gardner (boys 200 IM, 2:04.61; boys 100 butterfly, 55.18), Caroline McNairy (girls 50 free, 26.67; girls 500 free, 5:39.06), Grace Thurman (girls 100 free, 1:03.42), Braeden Smith (boys 100 free, 56.02; boys 100 breaststroke, 1:16.69) and the girls 400 free (4:15.62) and girls 200 medley (2:07.84) relays.
FOOTBALL
DUDLEY ROMPS TO 3A TITLE
CHAPEL HILL — In the highest scoring neutral site State Championship Game in history, the Dudley Panthers blasted J.H. Rose 69-40 at Kenan Stadium on Friday to win the school’s seventh Football State Championship and fifth title in NCHSAA play.
The Panthers were led by quarterback Jahmier Slade who rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns and threw for two more with 115 yards passing on his way to winning MVP honors for the game.
Logan Wright was a force on the defensive line for the Panthers all night, generating pressure in the Rampant backfield and making eight tackles in the game. He was named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player for Dudley.
Dudley scored the most points of any single team in a neutral site State Championship Game (most since 1989). The Panthers’ 69 points eclipsed the mark of 68 set by Reidsville in the 2003 2AA State Championship Game against Bandys. The two teams combined for the most points in a neutral site state championship game, eclipsing the record of 98 set by Western Alamance and North Gaston in the 2007 3A State Title Game. Dudley’s 42 first-half points tied the most points in a single half, a record held by three other teams: 2003 Reidsville, 2012 Butler, & 2015 Mallard Creek.
The Panthers rushed out to a 21-0 lead just 5:41 into the game. R.J. Baker opened the scoring running for a three-yard touchdown to capitalize on a short field for Dudley. The defense got into the act on the next series when heavy pressure forced an errant throw that found its way into the hands of Jaylan Richmond who returned it 56 yards for a touchdown to go up 14-0.
After stopping Rose quickly, Michael Shaw took the first play of the next Dudley possession and ripped off a 76-yard score to go up 21-0. Shaw finished the game with 12 carries for 191 yards and a score as he was named the Most Outstanding Offensive Performer for the Panthers.
SWIMMING
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan’s girls defeated Forsyth Country Day 58-52 in a dual meet Friday at the Wesleyan pool. Forsyth Country Day won the boys’ meet, 73-37.
Individual winners for the Wesleyan girls included Caroline McNairy (50 free, 26.67 seconds; 500 free, 5:39.06), Greyson Cook (200 IM, 2:32.9, 100 breaststroke, 1:22.85) , Grace Thurman (100 free, 1:03.42).
Cook, McNairy, Ella Aboot and Katie Kirkman won the 200 medley relay in 2:07.84 and the 400 free relay in 4:15.62.
Wesleyan individual boys winner were Harrison Gardner (100 Butterfly, 55.18); and Braden Smith (100 free, 56.02 and 100 back, 1:16.69).
