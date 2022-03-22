HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day steamrolled Durham Academy 15-5 in six innings Monday in nonconference baseball at Westchester. Tate Vogler had four hits, including two doubles, and five RBIs to lead the Wildcats (6-1), who scored the final 10 runs of the game after Durham tied the game 5-5 in the top of the fourth. Bryce Hooker and Josh Hammond each homered, doubled and drove in three RBIs, while Ryan Engle added two hits, including a triple, and Caleb Hammond had a hit and two RBIs to highlight the outburst. Vogler got the win in relief, striking out four while allowing one run on four hits and no walks in three innings. Caleb Hammond struck out two in one inning, while Hooker also had two strikeouts in two innings.
BOYS GOLF AT GRANDOVER
GREENSBORO — Westchester Country Day’s Jaxson Morgan tied for medalist while High Point Christian was third as a team to highlight Monday’s opening PTAC match at Grandover’s East course. Morgan tied Greensboro Day’s Will Jordan with a 34 for medalist. Greensboro Day won the five-team match with a 155 total, followed by Caldwell with a 162, HPCA with a 164, Westchester with a 167 and Calvary Day with a 170. Cam Malboeuf shot a 38 to lead HPCA, while Carter Medlin and Cam Walker each had a 41, and Cameron Crumpler had a 44. In addition to Morgan, Westchester had counting scores from Jacob Johnson (43), Henry Erikson (43) and George Marsh (47).
AT GREENSBORO NATIONAL
GREENSBORO — High Point Central finished in second place in Monday’s Mid-State 3A Conference match at Greensboro National. Rockingham County was first with a 150, followed by Central with a 165, Smith with a 242, Dudley with a 250, Atkins with a 263 and Eastern Guilford with a 284. Davis DeLille led the Bison with a 38, while Adam Peacock had a 41, Hunter Busick had a 42 and Ian White had a 44.
AT MEADOWLANDS
WALLBURG — Oak Grove tied for first while Ledford was third in Monday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys golf match at Meadowlands. Oak Grove and Central Davidson each shot a 150, followed by Ledford with a 168, Asheboro with a 181, North Davidson with a 182 and Montgomery Central with a 236. Counting scores for Ledford were: Javon Comer (37), Tanner Walters (40), Jacob Bethune (41) and Adam Spangle (50).
BOYS TENNIS SW GUILFORD, PAGE
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford fell 8-1 against Page in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Monday at Southwest. The Cowboys dipped to 2-4 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
E. DAVIDSON, W. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — West Davidson swept East Davidson 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Monday at East. The Golden Eagles moved to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
THOMASVILLE, LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON — Thomasville lost 9-0 against Lexington in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Monday at Lexington. The Bulldogs dropped to 0-5 both overall and in the conference.
WHEATMORE, TRINITY
TRINITY — Wheatmore topped rival Trinity 6-3 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Monday at Wheatmore. Jagur Williams, Mac Berrier, Jacob Younts and Bryan Williams won in singles for the Warriors. Williams/Berrier and Younts/Collin Burgess won in doubles.
Wheatmore improved to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the conference, while the Bulldog fell to 0-4 both overall and in the conference.
GIRLS SOCCER BISHOP McGUINNESS, GREENSBORO DAY
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness shut out Greensboro Day 3-0 in nonconference girls soccer Monday at Bishop. Justine Grimsley, Emilia Pirkl and Anna Aufrance scored for the Villains (4-2), who led 1-0 at halftime. Claire Clampett and Aufrance each added an assist. Emily Agejew (three saves) and Emmy Valente (one) teamed for the win in goal.
S. GUILFORD, ROCKINGHAM CO.
GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford fell 9-0 against Rockingham County in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Southern. The Storm dipped to 0-5 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
THOMASVILLE, CARVER
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville lost 10-1 against Carver in nonconference girls soccer Monday at Thomasville. The Bulldogs moved to 0-2 overall.
LACROSSE GLENN, WEST STOKES
KING — Glenn fell 6-2 against West Stokes in nonconference boys lacrosse Monday at West Stokes. The Bobcats moved to 0-7 overall. In the girls match, West Stokes won 20-8. The Ladycats moved to 1-8-1.
RAGSDALE, PAGE
JAMESTOWN — Page topped Ragsdale 12-0 in Metro Conference girls lacrosse Monday at Ragsdale. The Tigers moved to 0-4 both overall and in the conference.
SOFTBALL S. GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford defeated Ragsdale 18-3 in nonconference softball Monday at Southern. Autumn Brooks had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Tigers (3-4). Jenna Goins and Angelina Martinez each added a double and an RBI. The Storm improved to 3-3 overall.
