HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day scored six runs in the first – highlighted by back-to-back home runs to start the inning – and rolled past Village Christian 10-0 in five innings in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Westchester.

Caleb Hammond and Josh Hammond each homered for the Wildcats (7-5). Bryce Hooker had three hits, including a double, and an RBI. Eli Moore had two hits and two RBIs, while Crawford Elrod had a hit and two RBIs. Carson Daniel also doubled.

