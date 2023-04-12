HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day scored six runs in the first – highlighted by back-to-back home runs to start the inning – and rolled past Village Christian 10-0 in five innings in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Westchester.
Caleb Hammond and Josh Hammond each homered for the Wildcats (7-5). Bryce Hooker had three hits, including a double, and an RBI. Eli Moore had two hits and two RBIs, while Crawford Elrod had a hit and two RBIs. Carson Daniel also doubled.
Josh Hammond struck out eight in six innings, allowing no hits and one walk. Jameson Calfee retired the two batters he faced.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, WEST COLUMBUS
SHALLOTTE – Southwest Guilford won 16-6 in five innings against West Columbus in baseball tournament play Tuesday at West Brunswick. The Cowboys improved to 12-5.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, GRAY COLLEGIATE
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – High Point Christian fell 1-0 against Gray Collegiate (S.C.) in the Mingo Bay baseball tournament Tuesday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Dylan Story took the pitching loss, despite allowing just three hits and no earned runs while striking out 11 in six innings.
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn won 15-0 in five innings against Mount Tabor in Central Piedmont 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Glenn.
Craig McGhee each had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Bobcats (11-7 overall, 5-4 conference). Tyler Smith and Brayden Winters each doubled and drove in two runs, while Jarrett Hunker and Christopher Shoemaker each had a hit and two RBIs. Peyton Kowalski added two hits and an RBI.
Kowalski got the pitching win, striking out eight in four innings while allowing just one hit and no walks. Kale Wollard struck out two of the three batters he faced.
RAGSDALE, C.B. AYCOCK/WAKE HOMESCHOOL
WILSON – Ragsdale won 10-2 against C.B. Aycock but lost 6-2 against Wake County Home School in Golden Leaf Invitational baseball action Tuesday at Fleming Stadium. The Tigers moved to 13-4.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, ANDERSON CO.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – High Point Christian lost 8-4 against Anderson County (Ky.) in softball tournament play Tuesday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Mary Douglas Hayworth went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Cougars (12-4). Lauren Sexton had two hits and an RBI, while Lexi Hall and Hailey Allred each added two hits. Paisley Dixon struck out three in six innings.
On Tuesday, HPCA fell 10-9 against Keyser (Ky.). Allred had three hits and an RBI, while Hall, who doubled, and Maci Burkhart each added two hits and an RBI. Hayworth had a hit and two RBIs. Hall struck out six in five innings in the circle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.