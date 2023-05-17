SANFORD – Third-seeded Westchester Country Day topped second-seeded Grace Christian of Sanford 4-2 on Tuesday at Grace Christian in the semifinals of the NCISAA 2A baseball playoffs.

The Wildcats, last year’s state runners-up, will face fifth-seeded The Burlington School – which toppled top-seeded and defending champion Wayne Country Day 3-2 – in the championship series starting Friday at Truist Point in High Point.

