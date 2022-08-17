GREENSBORO – Wesleyan Christian defeated Page 2-0 in the first round of the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament Tuesday at Bryan Park. Taj Johnson and Zack Andersen each scored for the Trojans (3-0). Bob Davis won the shutout in goal. Wesleyan will face Calvary Day in the Piedmont Division semifinals tonight at Bryan Park.

