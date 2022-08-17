GREENSBORO – Wesleyan Christian defeated Page 2-0 in the first round of the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament Tuesday at Bryan Park. Taj Johnson and Zack Andersen each scored for the Trojans (3-0). Bob Davis won the shutout in goal. Wesleyan will face Calvary Day in the Piedmont Division semifinals tonight at Bryan Park.
BISHOP, WESTERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Bishop McGuinness beat Western Guilford 6-2 in the first round of the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament Tuesday at Bryan Park. Ethan Connor had two goals and an assist to lead the Villains (1-0), who were tied 2-2 at halftime. Mahol Chom had two goals, while Tommy Mattox had a goal and an assist and William Stoffel also had a goal. Patrick Duggan and Dylan King each had an assist. Asael Guzman made six saves in goal. Bishop will face Northern Guilford in the Triad Division semifinals tonight at Bryan Park.
RAGSDALE, NE GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale topped Northeast Guilford 3-0 in the first round of the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament Tuesday at Bryan Park. Patrick Barr scored two goals for the Tigers (2-0), who scored all three goals in the second half. Jackson Harlan added a goal, while Josue Abarca Ignacio had an assist. Jairo Ledezma made three saves in goal. Ragsdale will face Caldwell in the Triad Division semifinals tonight at Bryan Park.
HP CENTRAL, NORTHERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – High Point Central fell 4-0 against Northern Guilford in the first round of the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament Tuesday at Bryan Park. It was the first match of the season for the Bison.
SW GUILFORD, NORTH FORSYTH
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford lost 2-0 against North Forsyth in the first round of the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament Tuesday at Bryan Park. It was the first match of the season for the Cowboys.
E. DAVIDSON, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE – East Davidson beat Providence Grove 9-0 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Providence Grove. It was the first match of the season for the Golden Eagles.
GLENN, S. IREDELL
STATESVILLE – Glenn topped South Iredell 4-1 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at South Iredell. Jose Benitez scored two goals for the Bobcats (1-0), who led 1-0 at halftime. Cristian Mendoza had a goal and an assist while Kyle Velediaz had one goal. Alan Martinez-Marentes, Aldair Campos and Alessandro Mendoza-Ortiz each had an assist. Alexiz Memije made five saves in goal.
TRINITY, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO – Trinity lost 6-0 against host Asheboro in nonconference boys soccer Monday.
It was the first match of the season for the Bulldogs.
VOLLEYBALL
OAK GROVE, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Oak Grove rolled past Wesleyan Christian 25-18, 25-15, 25-14 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Wesleyan.
Emma Sechrist had eight kills to lead the Grizzlies (1-0). Bella Grieser and Ciara Major each had six kills. Tatum Tesh had 17 assists, followed by Katie Maddock with eight. Savannah Tiller had four aces, while Kyleigh Rains had 19 digs and Olivia Dixon had 18.
Karli Totel had seven kills, nine digs and one aces for the Trojans (0-3). Cate Barnwell added 20 assists and one ace, and Reece Neal had six digs.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-15, 25-16. Morgan Williams and Kate Bertschi each had three kills for the Grizzlies (1-0) while Riley Rausch had nine assists.
ANDREWS, LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON – Andrews lost 25-12, 25-12, 25-19 against Lexington in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Lexington.
LEDFORD, PROVIDENCE GROVE
WALLBURG – Ledford edged Providence Grove 25-17, 25-21, 16-25, 18-25, 18-16 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Ledford. It was the first match of the season for the Panthers.
TRINITY, THOMASVILLE
TRINITY – Trinity swept Thomasville 25-3, 35-7, 25-2 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Trinity. Sarabeth Johnson and Kaitlyn McCoy each had six kills to lead the Bulldogs (1-1). Katelyn Hill had 17 aces, while McCoy and Karrington Batten each had six. Madison Burgiss had 12 assists.
GIRLS TENNIS
LEDFORD, WEST DAVIDSON
WALLBURG – Ledford swept West Davidson 9-0 in nonconference girls tennis Tuesday at Ledford. It was the first match of the season for the Panthers.
