HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian edged Calvary Day 1-0 in a meeting of two of the area’s top teams in PTAC boys soccer Thursday at Sanford Field.

Nata Souza scored a goal during the second half off an assist by Andrew Heeden for the Trojans (11-0-1 overall, 3-0 conference), who are ranked No. 5 nationally and No. 1 in the state overall.