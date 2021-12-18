RALEIGH — Jefferson McLamb scored 27 points and Luke Grace added 21 as Wesleyan defeated Ravenscroft 76-62 on Friday at Ravenscroft.
Trent Jackson had 13 points, three assists and three steals. Grace grabbed eight rebounds and McLamb picked six steals.
In the girls game, Wesleyan won, 35-25.
Wesleyan plays Monday and Tuesday in a tournament at Metrolina Christian.
HP CENTRAL, NE GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — The High Point Central boys defeated visiting Northeast Guilford 68-60 in a Mid-State 3A contest on Friday. Central improved to 2-6, 1-1 MSC while Northeast fell to 2-7, 0-3.
LEDFORD, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE — Alex Reece scored 27 points as Ledford defeated Providence Grove 76-61 on Friday at Providence Grove.
Nic Morgan added 16 and Nate Carr had 15 for the Panthers, who improved to 4-0. Providence Grove drops to 6-4.
In the girls game, Morgan Harrison scored 12 points and Aramy Grier added 10 as Ledford won 50-24.
Sarah Ledbetter and Aaliyah Townes added seventh for the Panthers (4-1) while Devon Delellis and Sophie Conger had six apiece.
Providence Grove dropped to 7-3.
WESTCHESTER, GASTON DAY
GASTONIA — Westchester Country Day’s girls rolled to a 44-22 victory at Gaston Day on Friday.
Ali Schwartz scored 18 points, and Covington Hauser and Lily Wilson added eight each for the Wildcats (5-3). The Wildcats led 11-4 after one period, 27-14 at halftime and 37-18 after three.
In the boys game, Gaston Day prevailed, 75-42.
Griffin Powell led Westchester (3-4) with 12 points. M.J. Edwards and George Marsh added seven each.
RAGSDALE, SE GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Ragsdale’ boys zipped past Southeast Guilford 83-40 in a Metro 4A contest Friday at Southeast. The Tigers improved to 7-1 and 3-0 in the conference while Southeast fell to 0-8, 0-3.
GLENN, W. FORSYTH
CLEMMONS — Glenn’s boys edged host West Forsyth 57-54 in Central Piedmont 4A action Friday. The Bobcats climbed to 3-0 in the league and 6-3 overall while the Titans fell to 1-2 in the CPC and 3-4 overall.
TRINITY, UWHARRIE CHARTER
TRINITY — Uwharrie Charter’s boys upended Trinity 61-54 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A action Friday at Trinity. The Eagles improved to 7-3, 1-1 PAC while Trinity slipped to 8-1, 2-1.
In the girls game, the Eagles topped the Bulldogs, 48-27. Uwharrie, which held Trinity in single digits in each of the last three quarters, upped its record to 10-2, 2-0. Trinity dropped to 1-8, 0-3.
CORNERSTONE, N.C. LEADERSHIP
KERNERSVILLE — Cornerstone Charter’s boys topped N.C. Leadership Academy 73-41 in Northwest Piedmont 1A play on Friday at N.C. Leadership.
Cornerstone (8-1, 2-0 NPC) led 16-11 after the first quarter 34-23 at the half and 49-34 at the end of the third quarter. N.C. Leadership fell to 5-2, 0-1.
ATKINS, S. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Atkins edged Southern Guilford 57-54 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Friday at Southern.
Jamias Ferere scored 20 points to lead the Storm (8-2 overall, 2-1 conference). Jucqarie Love had 16 points, while Khalil Milner added 11 points.
The Atkins girls held Southern Guilford to single digits in each period and rolled to a 56-13 victory. The Camels led 22-2 at the end of the first period and 33-7 at halftime.
Southern dropped to 0-8, 0-3.
BISHOP, BETHANY
SUMMERFIELD — Riggs Handy, John Campbell and Dawson McAlhaney scored 17 points each as Bishop McGuinness began Northwest Piedmont 1A play with a 68-52 victory over host Bethany on Friday.
The Villains (3-5, 1-0) led 18-2 after the first quarter, 33-20 at halftime and 53-32 after three quarters. Bethany fell to 5-8.
JUNIOR VARSITY
HP CHRISTIAN, N. RALEIGH CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian lost to visiting North Raleigh Christian 42-32 in junior varsity boys basketball on Friday.
Micah McCorkle led the Cougars (3-3) with 14 points. Jac Harris added eight.
