HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian’s girls finished first while the boys were a close second during Thursday’s meet against Caldwell at Wesleyan.
Wesleyan posted 61 points to beat Caldwell with 30 in the girls total, while Caldwell had 50 points to edge Wesleyan with 43.
Winning events for the Trojans were: Morgan Collins (girls 200 free — 2:52.64), Grace Thurman (girls 200 IM — 2:38.35), Christopher Moye (boys 200 IM — 2:58.55), Caroline McNairy (girls 100 free — 59.21), Greyson Cook (girls 500 free — 6:17.08) and Harrison Gardner (boys 500 free — 4:54.78; boys 100 back — 58.98), plus the girls 200 medley (2:07.65), girls 200 free (1:57.49), boys 200 free (1:43.21), girls 400 free (5:06.49) relays.
CORNERSTONE CARDINAL CLASSIC
GREENSBORO — Bishop McGuinness won seven events during Thursday’s Cornerstone Cardinal Classic featuring Forsyth Home Educators, Greensboro Day and Cornerstone Charter at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Winning events for the Villains were: Ashlyn Showers (girls 50 free — 27.57), Timothy Gaylor (boys 100 fly — 56.44; boys 100 back — 57.80) and Sarah Cotell (girls 100 back — 1:12.20), plus the girls 200 free (1:56.96), boys 200 free (1:42.98) and boys 400 free (3:50.98) relays.
BASKETBALL TW ANDREWS, WALKERTOWN
WALKERTOWN — Walkertown topped TW Andrews 66-44 in Mid-State 2A Conference boys basketball Thursday at Walkertown.
The Red Raiders, who trailed 33-23 at halftime, dipped to 12-3 overall and 5-1 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, UWHARRIE CHARTER
ASHEBORO — Wheatmore defeated Uwharrie Charter 57-47 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Thursday at Uwharrie.
Adam Harrison scored 14 points to lead the Warriors (8-8 overall, 3-4 conference), followed by Dylan Wiel and Tyler Kimball with 12 points each and Kaleb Lockwood with 10 points.
In the girls game, Wheatmore 45-39 to improve to 10-5 and 4-2. The Warriors outscored the Eagles 27-20 in the second half.
OAK GROVE, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO — Oak Grove rolled past host Asheboro 67-27 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls basketball Thursday.
Haley Long haD 22 points, four assists and four steals to lead the Grizzlies (15-3 overall, 4-0 conference), who led 30-13 at halftime. Zaire Jones added 20 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and a block.
Trista Charles chipped in eight points and five assists while Jenna Gadd had seven points.
In the boys game, Asheboro won 91-49. The Grizzlies, who trailed 48-24 at halftime, dipped to 6-11 and 2-3.
RAGSDALE, SE GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Ragsdale defeated Grimsley 77-68 in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Thursday at Grimsley.
Aaron Fant scored 26 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished three assists to lead the Tigers (12-4 overall, 7-1 conference). Jah Saigo followed with 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists while Andrew Siler had 11 points.
