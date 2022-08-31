MATTHEWS – Wesleyan Christian edged Covenant Day 1-0 in boys soccer Tuesday at Covenant Day. Eli Pome scored off an assist by Zack Andersen for the Trojans (6-1), who scored in the first half.
LEDFORD, WEST FORSYTH
WALLBURG – Ledford beat West Forsyth 2-1 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Ledford. The Panthers, who trailed 1-0 at halftime, improved to 2-2 overall.
RAGSDALE, DUDLEY
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale defeated Dudley 4-0 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Dudley. Jackson Harlan and Josue Abarca Ignacio each had a goal and an assist for the Tigers (7-0), who led 2-0 at halftime. Roberto Ortiz and Wrenn Gardner each had a goal, while McCade Moody and Tyler Hill each had an assist. Jairo Ledezma made two saves in goal.
S. GUILFORD, CORNERSTONE CHARTER
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford fell 5-0 against host Cornerstone Charter in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday. The Storm dipped to 0-2-1 overall.
CROSS-COUNTRY
AT WHEATMORE
TRINITY – Oak Grove won both team scores while Wheatmore won the boys individual title to highlight Tuesday’s cross-country meet at Wheatmore.
Oak Grove, which placed seven in the top 10, had 24 points to win the boys team total, ahead of Forsyth Home Educators with 65 points. Wheatmore (116) was fifth in the six-team field.
Oak Grove, which had five in the top 10, also had 25 points to win the girls team total, trailed by Forsyth Home Educators with 49 points. Wheatmore (94) was fourth in the five-team field.
Wheatmore’s Zach Hazelwood won the boys race in 19:40. Also in the top 10 were: Oak Grove’s Hunter Creech (second, 20:58), Mason McMillan (third, 21:09), Aiden Edwards (fourth, 21:11), Xavier Lodle (seventh, 21:59), Dylan Lodle (eighth (22:01), Evan Messer (ninth, 22:13) and Nathan Welborn (10th, 22:14).
Forsyth Home Educator’s Sami Portman won the girls race in 24:21. Also in the top 10 were: Oak Grove’s Chloe Koper (second, 24:51), Natalia Everhart (third, 25:19), Katherine Lockamy (fifth, 26:12), Rachel Vannoy (seventh, 26:34) and Makinley Beers (eighth, 27:11). Wheatmore was led by Olivia Hildreth (12th, 29:54).
VOLLEYBALL
BISHOP McGUINNESS, MILLENNIUM
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness swept Millennium Charter 25-5, 25-19, 25-18 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Bishop.
Olivia Moreau had nine kills and an ace for the Villains (4-4 overall, 1-0 conference). Allie Purgason added six kills and two blocks, while Jeanna Hauk had 18 assists, six digs and three aces. Regan Haverstock added 13 assists and four digs, and Emma Briody had five aces, five digs and two assists.
In the JV match, Bishop won 25-8, 25-10 to improve to 3-2 and 1-0.
E. DAVIDSON, LEXINGTON
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson rolled past Lexington 25-8, 25-13, 25-6 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Tuesday at East.
Lyndsay Reid had 14 kills, 13 digs and six aces for the Golden Eagles (6-2 overall, 1-0 CCC). Kara Mahan added 13 assists and seven aces, while Kaitlyn Wallace had nine assists, five aces and three kills. Emma Anderson had three kills and two aces, and Bella Siler chipped in two kills.
HP CHRISTIAN, WAKE CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian fell 25-16, 25-17, 25-23 against Wake Christian in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at HPCA.
Carly Jarrell had seven kills for the Cougars (3-7). Kinslee Britton added 14 assists, while Jordan Karpovich had 17 digs.
TW ANDREWS, WALKERTOWN
HIGH POINT – TW Andrews lost 3-0 against Walkertown in Mid-State 2A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Andrews.
The Red Raiders dipped to 1-5 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
HP CENTRAL, DUDLEY
HIGH POINT – High Point Central swept Dudley 3-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Central.
The Bison improved to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, PAGE
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford rallied past Page 22-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-10 in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Southwest.
The Cowgirls improved to 3-3 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, DURHAM ACADEMY
DURHAM – Wesleyan Christian fell 25-15, 25-14, 25-13 against Durham Academy in volleyball Tuesday at Durham Academy.
The Trojans moved to 2-5 overall.
GLENN, PARKLAND
WINSTON-SALEM – Glenn defeated Parkland 25-16, 25-7, 25-20 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Parkland.
The Ladycats improved to 4-3 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
LEDFORD, UWHARRIE CHARTER
WALLBURG – Ledford beat Uwharrie Charter 25-16, 16-25, 25-23, 25-17 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Ledford.
Kyhra Barber had 13 kills for the Panthers (4-2). Alex Graham added nine kills and nine blocks, while Sanna Simpson had eight aces and eight digs. Kensie Price had 29 assists, five aces and five digs, Addison Kozel had eight blocks, and Jayda Stone had 10 digs.
RAGSDALE, N. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale fell 25-17, 25-16, 25-10 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Northern.
The Tigers dipped to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
THOMASVILLE, SALISBURY
THOMASVILLE – Salisbury beat host Thomasville 25-7, 25-3, 25-7 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Tuesday. The Bulldogs moved to 0-6 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
GIRLS GOLF
AT OAK HOLLOW GC
HIGH POINT – Bishop McGuinness totaled a 138 to beat Wesleyan Christian in a nonconference match Tuesday at Oak Hollow Golf Course.
Eliza Ofsanko shot a 3-over 39 to lead the Villains, followed by Maddie Kunkle with a 48 and Emery Grunwald with a 51.
AT MEADOWLANDS
WALLBURG – Oak Grove fired a 116 team score to beat Rockingham County in a nonconference match Tuesday at Meadowlands.
