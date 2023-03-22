HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian topped Metrolina Christian 5-0 in girls soccer Tuesday at Wesleyan’s Sanford Field.

Madison Casteen scored two goals to lead the Trojans (4-1), who led 3-0 at halftime. Kyla Denton and Caroline Heywood each had a goal and an assist, while Fiona Konig had a goal. Ava Peele and Molly Crim each added an assist.

