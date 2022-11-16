HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian won its matchups against High Point Christian and Caldwell to highlight Tuesday’s swim meet at Wesleyan.
The Trojans won boys scores against High Point Christian 54-34 and Caldwell 48-44 and girls scores against HPCA 68-24 and Caldwell 69-19. HPCA split against Caldwell, losing the boys 51-25 but winning the girls 43-20.
Highlighting individual performances for Wesleyan was Thad Austin, who won the boys 100 free in 48.43 seconds – breaking the school record set in 2008.
Also winning events for Wesleyan were: Wesleyan’s Greyson Cook, Austin (boys 200 free, 1:49.71), Ellie Gardner, Braeden Smith, Isla MacSween, Emmett King, AK Gill and Katy Stevens, as well as the girls 200 medley, girls 200 free, boys 200 free, girls 400 free and boys 400 free relays.
Reade Guthrie had a strong day for HPCA, finishing second in the boys 100 back (1:04.10), fourth in the boys 200 free (2:10.64) and helping the boys 200 medley and boys 200 free relays to a pair of second-place finishes. Also having a strong day was Addie Spencer, who was second in the girls 200 free (2:19.62), second in the girls 100 back (1:09.63) and helped lead the girls 200 medley and girls 200 free relays.
TYRO – Oak Grove split its matches, falling 48-30 against Southwestern Randolph and beating West Davidson 48-33, in a nonconference tri-match Tuesday at West Davidson.
Winning for the Grizzlies against Southwestern Randolph were: Brian Byrd, Carson Mendenhall, Andrew Billingham, Blake Shinault and Juan Alcazar.
Winning for Oak Grove against West were: Zach Rine, Brice Baker, Byrd, Mendenhall, Jonah Yokeley, Isaiah McGuffin, Braxton Pass and Alcazar.
DENTON – High Point Central fell 54-21 against South Davidson in nonconference wrestling Tuesday at South Davidson.
Winning for the Bison were: Ahmad Aldaher (113 pounds, fall), Adam Nguyen (126, fall), Matthew Myers (138, decision 6-1) and Matthew Wolff (170, fall).
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, PROVIDENCE DAY
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian lost 62-43 against Providence Day in boys basketball Tuesday at Wesleyan.
Christian Little scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers, to lead the Trojans (0-1). Donovan Stricklin followed with nine points and three assists, while Jasean Williams had seven points, four rebounds and three steals.
In the girls game, Providence Day won 45-35. Sarah Chrapliwy had 10 points, while Taylor Hawley had eight points for Wesleyan (0-1).
CHARLOTTE — High Point University outside hitter Sydney Palazzolo is the Big South Volleyball Player of the Year while HPU’s Ally Van Eekeren was voted Setter of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.
Palazzolo is the third consecutive Panther to be voted Big South Player of the Year, and HPU’s fourth honoree in the last five seasons. She appeared in 29 matches and played in 101 sets for the Panthers, and led the team and the Big South with 3.89 kills per set (393 total), 41 service aces and 4.45 points per set (449 total).
Van Eekeren is the second Setter of the Year honoree, as the award was added entering the 2021 season. She appeared in 30 matches and 106 sets during the 2022 campaign, and finished second in the Big South in total assists with 877 while helping the Panthers to a league-best .238 hitting percentage.
