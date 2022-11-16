HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian won its matchups against High Point Christian and Caldwell to highlight Tuesday’s swim meet at Wesleyan.

The Trojans won boys scores against High Point Christian 54-34 and Caldwell 48-44 and girls scores against HPCA 68-24 and Caldwell 69-19. HPCA split against Caldwell, losing the boys 51-25 but winning the girls 43-20.

