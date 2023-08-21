GREENSBORO – Wesleyan Christian pulled away to beat Southwest Guilford 5-0 in the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament Saturday at Bryan Park.
Taj Johnson scored twice for the Trojans (4-0), who scored four goals in the opening 20 minutes of the second half to break free from a 1-0 halftime lead. Nata Souza added a goal and three assists.
“I think we did particularly well at the start of each half,” Wesleyan coach Scott Reitnour said. “Stylistically, particularly in the second half, we played the way we train. And that was not the case early on Thursday (against Northwest Guilford).”
Sean Jacob and Mac Mills each had a goal while Maddox Wheeler had an assist as the Trojans outshot the Cowboys 12-6 for the match – including 8-2 in the second half.
“We played well,” Souza said. “We connected passes and overall we had great chemistry today.”
Jaden DiFoggio, who had four saves, and Grey Lunnen combined for the shutout for Wesleyan. Caden Vlazny made five saves for Southwest (0-2), which had its solid stretches – particularly in the first half – but couldn’t match the Trojans’ depth.
“I thought we played a good first half,” Cowboys coach Corbin Waller said. “But we just recognized in the second half that we have a lot of spots to fill, a lot of stuff to work on.”
RAGSDALE, NORTH FORSYTH
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale tied North Forsyth 1-1 in the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament Saturday at Bryan Park.
Josue Abarca scored a goal in the second half off an assist from McCade Moody for the Tigers (1-0-2). Jairo Ledezma anchored a solid defensive effort in goal.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO – Bishop McGuinness lost 2-0 against Grimsley in the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament Saturday at Bryan Park.
Asael Guzman made five saves in goal for the Villains (0-3).
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, HICKORY GROVE
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day raced past Hickory Grove 5-0 in its boys soccer opener Saturday at Kennedy Field.
Kaya Camdere and Will Rives each scored two goals to lead the Wildcats. Daniel Volynets added a goal, while Ben Van Dessel had three assists and Harriss Covington had one.
Nolan Patterson and Preston Kendrick combined for the shutout in goal.
VOLLEYBALL
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, HICKORY GROVE
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day fell 25-14, 25-11, 25-19 against Hickory Grove in nonconference volleyball Saturday at Westchester.
Covington Hauser had 13 assists and two blocks for the Wildcats (0-1). Ava Klein added eight kills and three blocks, Sutton Scott had 16 digs, and Natalie Seperteladze had four kills and two blocks.
CROSS-COUNTRY
BOB SCHILLY INVITATIONAL
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson won the girls team score and took second in the boys team score to highlight Saturday’s Bob Schilly Invitational at East.
The Golden Eagles placed four in the top 15 of the girls race for a 40-point total – edging second-place Calvary Day by one point. They had three in the top 15 of the boys race for 73 points, finishing behind South Davidson with 64.
Wheatmore’s girls were fifth with 141 points and its boys were eighth with 203.
Central Davidson’s Jillian Parks won the girls race in 20:01.93, while Wheatmore’s Zach Hazelwood won the boys race in 16.21.71.
Area runners finishing in the top 25 of the girls race were: East’s Fatima Cepeda (second, 20:24.70), Avery Tysinger (third, 20:40.31), Erin Gardner (ninth, 21:24.09), Madyson York (21:52.40) and Ibelka Peralta (23rd, 24:24.70); Wheatmore’s Olivia Hildreth (20th, 23:58.76); High Point Christian’s Morgan Hartman (22nd, 24.12.48); and High Point Blaze’s Bailey Larue (sixth, 21:02.29).
Finishing in the top 25 of the boys race were: HPCA’s Cole Johnson (second, 16:53.20); and East’s Caleb Machorro (fifth, 17:31.31), Dallas Salter (seventh, 17:35.96), Owen Crum (11th, 18:11.52).
AUTO RACING
JOYCE, ROBERTSON TAKE BOWMAN GRAY TITLES
WINSTON-SALEM — Christian Joyce of Trinity and former Oak Grove football standout Chase Robertson claimed division titles as Bowman Gray Stadium ended its weekly racing season on Saturday.
Joyce took the title in the Street Stock division by finishing ahead of challenger Brad Lewis. Robertson, who graduated from Oak Grove in June, wrapped up the Sportsman title, becoming one of the youngest division champions in Bowman Gray history. The third-generation driver finished second in Saturday’s 40-lap finale and took the title by 17 points over race winner Zack Ore.
Brandon Ward wound up the champion in the featured Modified division when Tim Brown saw a quest for a record 13th title end when he was taken out by a retaliatory crash during a late caution flag.
