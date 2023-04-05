HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian won the girls team score while High Point Christian posted a pair of third-place finishes to highlight Tuesday’s track meet hosted by HPCA at the High Point Athletic Complex’s Aderholdt Track.
Wesleyan’s girls totaled 192 points, followed by Wake Christian with 103 and HPCA with 96, while Hickory Grove’s boys had 160 points, followed by Wake Christian with 124 and HPCA with 113.5. Wesleyan was fourth with 105 in the seven-school field.
Winning events were: Wesleyan’s Yolanda Calhoun (girls long jump, 16-8.75), Donovan Calhoun (boys 100, 10.53), Ellie Roy (girls 300 hurdles, 55.08), Bailey LaRue (girls 3200, 13:48.82), Jones Barber (boys 3200, 10:13.65) and the girls 4x800 relay (14:48.46); and HPCA’s Zoie Hembree (girls pole vault, 10-1), Seth Foster (boys pole vault, 10-6) and Isaiah Sanders (boys 200, 22.79), as well as the girls 4x200 (1:58.72), girl 4x100 (53.95) and boys 4x100 (45.22) relays.
BASEBALL
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, SMITH
GREENSBORO – High Point Central fell 10-6 against Smith in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Smith.
Josue Villatoro-Castillo had a hit and an RBI for the Bison (2-12 overall, 0-9 conference), while Isaiah Dean had two RBIs and Gilbert Amaya Pena had one. Sa’Quawn Manning, Darrius Robbins and Keith Lucas each had a hit. Amaya Pena and Savion Harris pitched, each striking out two.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford lost 6-5 against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Stoner-White Stadium.
Devin Hernandez and Evan Hyde each had two hits while Wyatt Stanley and Tyler Shafer each homered for the Cowboys (10-4 overall, 7-2 conference). Stanley finished with two RBIs for the game.
Tanner Royals took the pitching loss, striking out nine in four innings. Ryan Berry added two shutout innings, striking out three.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO – High Point Christian rolled past host Greensboro Day 10-1 in PTAC baseball Tuesday.
Maddox Perez had a grand slam in the fourth inning to key the Cougars (14-1 overall, 3-0 conference). Perez, Yates Sikes and Owen Smith each had two hits. Perez drove in four while Sikes drove in two.
Tony Lopez struck out four in four innings and Bryson King added two hit innings of relief.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, RAVENSCROFT
RALEIGH – Wesleyan Christian beat Ravenscroft 3-1 in baseball Tuesday at Ravenscroft.
Grayson McDonald and Nick Leonard each had a hit and an RBI for the Trojans (8-2). Will Papciak added a double, while Hudson Lance and Christian Walker chipped in a hit apiece.
Ethan Gravely got the pitching win, striking out six in 2 2/3 innings. Nick Papciak added five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, UWHARRIE CHARTER
ASHEBORO – Westchester Country Day lost 8-4 against Uwharrie Charter in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Uwharrie Charter.
Bryce Hooker had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Wildcats (5-5). Josh Hammond added two doubles and an RBI, while Chase Hesling had a hit and an RBI. Tate Vogler also had two hits.
Carson Daniel struck out three in four innings before Vogler struck out two in two innings.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, PARKLAND
WINSTON-SALEM – Bishop McGuinness won 21-3 against host Parkland in nonconference baseball Tuesday. The Villains improved to 6-7.
EAST DAVIDSON, SALISBURY
SALISBURY – East Davidson topped Salisbury 7-1 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Tuesday at Salisbury. Ethan Loman pitched for the Golden Eagles (9-3 overall, 5-0 conference).
GLENN, JOHNSON CO.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Glenn defeated Johnson County (Tenn.) 11-2 in the Mingo Bay baseball tournament Tuesday at Aynor High School.
Graig McGhee had three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI for the Bobcats (9-7). Chase Gora added two hits, including a double and two RBIs, while Christopher Shoemaker had two hits and a double and Taylor Furches had a hit and two RBIs.
Brayden Winters had a triple and Kale Woolard had two RBIs.
Andre McBride won the pitching win in five innings.
LEDFORD, OAK GROVE
MIDWAY – Ledford beat rival Oak Grove 8-2 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Oak Grove.
Bryce England had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Panthers (13-1 overall, 5-0 conference). Angel Pichardo and Gabe Barker each had two hits, including a double, and an RBI, while Jadden Rodriguez and Ayden Wall each had a hit and an RBI.
Garrett Roak got the pitching win, striking out nine in seven innings. Lindholm took the loss in 4 1/3 innings. Shelton had a double and two RBIs while Smith had two hits, including a double, for the Grizzlies (6-8, 3-2).
SOFTBALL
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, EASTERN GUILFORD
McLEANSVILLE – High Point Central lost 18-2 in three innings against Eastern Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Eastern. The Bison moved to 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the conference.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, WESTERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford won 26-0 against Western Guilford in Metro 4A Conference softball Tuesday at Western. The Cowgirls improved to 8-5 overall and 6-3 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, ASHEBORO
MIDWAY – Oak Grove won 15-0 in three innings against Asheboro in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Oak Grove.
Shae Grainger and Alissa Russ each had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Grizzlies (11-3 overall, 6-0 conference). Allie Johnston and Abby Cruz, who had an RBI, added two hits apiece. Chloe Watkins had a double and three RBIs, while Amber Barron had a double and two RBIs.
Mary Peyton Hodge got the pitching win, striking out four in two hitless innings.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, NORTHEAST GUILFORD
McLEANSVILLE – Southern Guilford won 14-0 in five innings against Northeast Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Northeast.
Naomi Hunt had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs for the Storm (9-3 overall, 8-2 conference). Ashlyn Pegram had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs, while Kenly Brown had a hit and three RBIs. Bailey Gray chipped in a double and an RBI.
Pegram struck out eight while allowing one hit and no walks in five innings.
LACROSSE
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, WESTERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford defeated Western Guilford 22-5 in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Tuesday at Western. The Cowboys improved to 8-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
GIRLS SOCCER
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY
LEWISVILLE – Wesleyan Christian edged Forsyth Country Day 4-3 in girls soccer Tuesday at Forsyth Country Day. The Trojans improved to 6-2.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, BETHANY COMMUNITY
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness raced past Bethany Community 10-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Bishop.
Anna Aufrance had two goals and three assists to lead the Villains (10-3 overall, 3-0 conference). Anna Krawczyk had two goals and two assists, while Laney Heafner had two goals and an assist. Justine Grimsley had a goal and an assist. Alyssa Dixon-Velez had two assists.
Ashley Hawley, Angelina Paparoupas and Eliza Ofsanko each had a goal. Nadia Slanker had an assist. Emmy Valente and Hannah Reeves each made a save in goal.
BOYS GOLF
AT BRYAN PARK-PLAYERS
GREENSBORO – Wesleyan Christian shot a 142 team score during Tuesday’s boys golf match against Page on Bryan Park’s Players Course.
Hayden Magnussen and Cole Rouse each fired a 2-under 34 to lead the Trojans. Ethan Wooten added a 36, while Hunt Jardina had a 38.
AT PINE KNOLLS
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness won a three-team boys golf match against Cornerstone Charter and NC Leadership Academy on Tuesday at Pine Knolls Golf Club.
Burns Handy shot a 39 to lead the Villains, followed by William Grissom and Sam Sherrill each with a 42 and Johnathan Riccoboni with a 47.
LACROSSE
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CORNERSTONE CHARTER
GREENSBORO – Bishop McGuinness defeated host Cornerstone Charter in Mid-State/Mid Piedmont/NW Piedmont boys lacrosse Tuesday.
Matthew Cetrone had four goals and two assists while Mason Payne had three goals and an assist for the Villains (8-4 overall, 7-0 conference). Tanner Cave also had three goals, while Rio O’Hale had two goals to highlight the offense.
In the girls match at West Stokes, Bishop won 17-5 to improve to 8-3 and 6-1. Kate Dennen had seven goals and three assists, while Ella Suire had four goals and three assists and Kiersten Varner had two goals and four assists. Grace Khol had eight saves.
BOYS TENNIS
THOMASVILLE, NORTH ROWAN
THOMASVILLE – Thomasville edged North Rowan 5-4 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Tuesday at Thomasville.
Tiger McCray, George Villagomez and Bailey Wyatt won in singles for the Bulldogs. Brandon Robles/Villagomez and Wyatt/Oscar Dublina won in doubles.
