HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian won the girls team score while High Point Christian posted a pair of third-place finishes to highlight Tuesday’s track meet hosted by HPCA at the High Point Athletic Complex’s Aderholdt Track.

Wesleyan’s girls totaled 192 points, followed by Wake Christian with 103 and HPCA with 96, while Hickory Grove’s boys had 160 points, followed by Wake Christian with 124 and HPCA with 113.5. Wesleyan was fourth with 105 in the seven-school field.

