KERNERSVILLE – Wesleyan Christian’s girls took first place during Tuesday’s Greensboro Gladiators XC Invitational at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
The Wesleyan girls totaled 38 points, followed by Cary Fire Homeschool with 44 in the four-team field. In the boys race, Cary Fire Homeschool won with 31 points, while Greensboro Home School was second with 57. Wesleyan took fifth with 95 points in the eight-team event.
Finishing in the top 25 for the Trojans were: Jones Barber (third, 18:13.62), Jonathan Ray (16th, 20:35.78) and Ryan Saunders (17th, 20:40.26) in the boys race, and Jenna Griffin (seventh, 24:12.65), Fiona Konig (ninth, 24:52.05), Joi Norman (14th, 25:39.30), Ava Nicholson (16th, 26:14.37) and Caroline Murfee (19th, 26:43.44).
AT LEDFORD
WALLBURG – Ledford swept the individual titles and won the boys team total during Tuesday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A race against North Davidson and Montgomery Central.
Brea White won the girls race in 25:12.34 while Sawyer Dobbins won the boys race in 20:57.48.
Ledford totaled 22 points to win the boys team total, followed by North Davidson (49) and Montgomery Central (58). North won the girls total with 20 points, trailed by Ledford (41) and Montgomery Central (80).
Finishing in the top 10 for the Panthers: Alyssa Huntley (eighth, 29:03.22) and Kayla Dickson (ninth, 29:05.02) for the girls and Jose Ontiveros (second, 20:58.50), Jorge Gamez-Santillan (third, 21:40.43), Austin Watson (sixth, 23:58.81) and Haben Berhe (10th, 25:28.30).
AT OAK GROVE
MIDWAY – Oak Grove placed eight in the top 10 – including race winner Hunter Creech – for the boys in winning Tuesday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A meet against Central Davidson and Asheboro at Oak Grove.
Creech won the boys race in 18:05.21, while Mason McMillan (third, 19:13.00), Aiden Edwards (fourth, 19:33.70), Nathan Welborn (sixth, 19:49.00), Kent Sidden (seventh, 19:57.00), Brayden Grover (eighth, 20:20.00), Xavier Lodle (ninth, 20:25.00) and Dylan Lodle (10th, 20:32.00) were also in the top 10.
Katherine Lockamy (third, 22:25.00) and Rachel Vannoy (fourth, 23:22.00) were in the top 10 in the girls race.
Oak Grove posted 21 points to win the boys team total, followed by Central Davidson (43) and Asheboro (80). Central Davidson won the girls team total with 21 points, ahead of Oak Grove (40).
AT WHEATMORE
TRINITY – Wheatmore swept the individual and team titles during Tuesday’s meet against rival Trinity at Wheatmore.
Wheatmore’s Zach Hazelwood won the boys race in 19:34, while Olivia Hildreth won the girls race in 27:58.
Wheatmore won the boys team total with 24 points, beating Trinity with 33, and the girls team total with 25 points, ahead of Trinity with 32.
In the top 10 for Wheatmore were: Jonathan Heraldo (third, 27:04), Tyler Wall (fifth, 30:04), Riley Stevens (sixth, 30:06), Landon Yates (ninth, 32.43) and Jayden Grant (10th, 34:30) for the boys and Allison Hill (third, 31:21), Kaitlyn Miller (fourth, 32:20) and Brianna Hill (fifth, 32:39) for the girls.
In the top 10 for Trinity were: Jose Castillo (second, 21:39), Trajan Johnson (fourth, 27:07), Ayden Harlow (seventh, 31:03) and Jackson Dudley (eighth, 32:12) for the boys and MacKenzie Andrews (second, 28:39), Isabella Beane (sixth, 35:09), Heather Vuong (seventh, 36:55), Muqqdas Ijaz (eighth, 38:24), Madeline Jones (ninth, 39:02) and Saleha Ijaz (10th, 39:07).
VOLLEYBALL
WESTCHESTER CD, FORSYTH CD
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country swept Forsyth Country Day 25-17, 25-14, 25-20 in PTAC volleyball Tuesday at Westchester.
Lauren Cockrum had six kills for the Wildcats (5-3 overall, 1-0 conference). Covington Hauser added four kills and 12 digs, while Ava Klein had five kills and three blocks. Natalie Seperteladze had five kills, two blocks and five aces, and Cassie Woodall had 32 digs and three aces.
In the JV match, Westchester won 25-19, 20-25, 15-12. EB McEnaney had seven kills and four aces, while Lauren Melton had 10 digs and three kills.
HP CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO – High Point Christian defeated Greensboro Day 25-18, 25-16, 25-22 in PTAC volleyball Tuesday at Greensboro Day.
MJ Henning had nine kills to lead the Cougars (5-9 overall, 2-0 conference), followed by Sophie Braetzkus with eight kills. Lauren Boyles had 12 digs, while Kinslee Britton had 16 assists.
E. DAVIDSON, S. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson swept South Davidson 25-14, 25-17, 25-17 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Tuesday at East.
Lyndsay Reid had 17 kills and eight digs for the Golden Eagles (11-2 overall, 4-0 conference). Reese English added four kills and four aces, while Kaitlyn Wallace had three kills, seven digs and 13 assists
Kara Mahan had eight aces, 14 assists and 11 service points. Lindsay Cook had six aces, 14 service points and 5 digs, while Kela Rich had six digs.
N. FORSYTH, ANDREWS
WINSTON-SALEM – North Forsyth edged Andrews 3-2 in Mid-State 2A Conference volleyball Tuesday at North Forsyth.
HP CENTRAL, SMITH
GREENSBORO – High Point Central topped Smith 25-12, 25-18, 20-25, 25-21 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Smith.
Emma Burks had three kills and three digs for the Bison (4-6 overall, 4-1 conference). Emma Marion added two kills and two digs, while Aubrey Evans had six blocks and April Htun had 12 digs.
SW GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO – Grimsley swept Southwest Guilford 3-0 in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Grimsley.
The Cowgirls dipped to 4-6 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
BISHOP, WINSTON-SALEM PREP
WINSTON-SALEM – Bishop McGuinness cruised past host Winston-Salem Prep 25-6, 25-3, 25-4 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Tuesday.
Karstin Workman had five kills while Chrisbel Alcantara had four kills for the Villains (8-4 overall, 4-0 conference). Regan Haverstock had 10 aces, eight assists and three digs, Grace Strader had nine aces, and Emma Briody had five digs. Jeanna Hauk had 12 assists.
S. GUILFORD, E. GUILFORD
GIBSONVILLE – Southern Guilford lost 3-1 against Eastern Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Eastern.
The Storm dipped to 5-7 ovearll and 4-1 in the conference.
TRINITY, C. DAVIDSON
TRINITY – Trinity topped Central Davidson 26-24, 25-21, 20-25, 25-13 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Trinity.
Karrington Batten had 21 kills and four blocks for the Bulldogs (9-4). Kaitlyn McCoy had 18 kills and three blocks, and Sarabeth Johnson had 13 kills. Faith Powell had 16 digs and five aces, while Eva Porter and Madison Burgiss each had 13 digs. Burgiss also had 32 assists.
WHEATMORE, SW RANDOLPH
FARMER – Wheatmore fell 25-16, 21-25, 25-21, 25-8 against Southwestern Randolph in PAC 1A/2A volleyball Tuesday at Southwestern Randolph.
The Warriors moved to 5-6 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
GIRLS TENNIS
BISHOP, SW GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Bishop McGuinness beat Southwest Guilford 6-3 in nonconference girls tennis Tuesday at Southwest.
Winning for the Villains (7-1) were: No. 2 Nina Holton (6-0, 6-1), No. 3 Adelaide Jernigan (6-0, 6-0), No. 4 Sarah Pulliam (6-1, 6-3) and No. 6 Lily Winters (6-3, 6-4) in singles, plus No. 2 Jernigan/Pulliam (8-5) and No. 3 Kate Dennen/Winters (9-7) in doubles.
Winning for the Cowgirls (7-5) were: No. 1 Audrey Serb (6-0, 6-0) and No. 5 Betsy Chen (7-5, 6-4) in singles and No. 1 Serb/Anna McGinnis (8-5) in doubles.
HP CHRISTIAN, CALVARY DAY
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian defeated visiting Calvary Day 5-4 in PTAC girls tennis Monday.
Winning for the Cougars were: No. 1 Dallas Davis (6-2, 6-4), No. 2 Audrey Kim (6-2, 6-4) and No. 4 Samreen Kaur (6-1, 6-1) in singles, as well as No. 1 Davis/Kim (8-6) and No. 3 Ava Anderson/Charleigh Sands (8-2) in doubles.
WESTCHESTER CD, FORSYTH CD
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day lost 9-0 against Forsyth Country Day in PTAC girls tennis Tuesday at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek courts.
BOYS SOCCER
WESTCHESTER CD, FORSYTH CD
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day defeated Forsyth Country Day 2-1 in PTAC boys soccer Thursday at Westchester’s Kennedy Field.
Ben Van Dessel and Will Rives each scored for the Wildcats (6-0 overall, 1-0 conference). Harriss Covington added an assist, and Nolan Patterson had five saves – including stopping a penalty kick in the first half.
HP CENTRAL, SMITH
GREENSBORO – High Point Central downed Smith 4-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Smith.
The Bison improved to 3-7 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford edged Grimsley 1-0 in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Grimsley.
Joseph Hurley scored off an assist by Kendall Ingram for the Cowboys (6-4 overall, 2-0 conference). David Merced got the shutout in goal.
HP CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO – Greensboro Day defeated High Point Christian 6-0 in PTAC boys soccer Tuesday at Greensboro Day.
The Cougars dropped to 4-6 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CONCORD ACADEMY
CONCORD – Wesleyan Christian shut out Concord Academy 4-0 in boys soccer Tuesday at Concord Academy.
Sean Jacobs, Taj Johnson, Andrew Heeden and Mac Mills each scored a goal for the Trojans (11-1). Patrick Hissim had three assists, while Bob Davis had one.
RAGSDALE, NW GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale fell 8-0 against Northwest Guilford in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Northwest.
The Tigers dipped to 8-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
S. GUILFORD, E. GUILFORD
GIBSONVILLE – Southern Guilford lost 3-1 against Eastern Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Eastern.
Edgar Aleman scored off an assist by Erik Godinez for the Storm (1-6 overall, 0-1 conference).
