KERNERSVILLE – Wesleyan Christian’s girls took first place during Tuesday’s Greensboro Gladiators XC Invitational at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.

The Wesleyan girls totaled 38 points, followed by Cary Fire Homeschool with 44 in the four-team field. In the boys race, Cary Fire Homeschool won with 31 points, while Greensboro Home School was second with 57. Wesleyan took fifth with 95 points in the eight-team event.

