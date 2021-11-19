CHARLOTTE — Wesleyan Christian edged Providence Day 23-22 in NCISAA girls basketball Thursday at Providence Day.
Taylor Hawley made one of two free throws in the final seconds to help lift the Trojans (2-0). Lilly McRae scored 10 points to lead Wesleyan in a close game in which the margin never exceeded three points.
In the boys game, Wesleyan fell 72-45. Luke Grace had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Trojans (1-1), followed by Jefferson McLamb with nine points, Cameron Parker with nine points and three assists, and Trenton Jackson with seven points and five rebounds.
SWIMMING AT WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian’s girls won seven events and the team score during Thursday’s meet against Asheville Christian at Wesleyan.
Wesleyan’s girls won 74-34 while Asheville Christian’s boys won 68-42.
Grace Thurman (girls 200 free, 2:22.43), Braeden Smith (boys 200 free, 2:07.64; boys 100 fly, 1:03.98), Katie Kirkman (girls 50 free, 26.63; girls 100 free, 1:00.58), Ella Abbott (girls 100 fly, 1:11.40; girls 100 back, 1:15.39), Greyson Cook (girls 100 breast, 1:22.88) won individual events.
The girls 200 free (1:55.28; Thurman, Abbott, Cook, Kirkman), girls 400 free relay (4:36.29; Kirkman, Abott, Thurman, Cook) and boys 400 free (4:11.87; Logan Prillaman, Lucas Newton, Smith, Sam Newton) won relays.
WRESTLING TRINITY, WHEATMORE
TRINITY — Trinity defeated rival Wheatmore 66-10 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference wrestling Thursday at Trinity.
Brayden Hall, Spencer May, Chris Grubb, Levi Dennis, David Makupson, Bear Schaefer, Casey Hohn, Keaton Phillips, Gavin Hardister, Colby Peel, and Joey Smith won for the Bulldogs.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL HP CHRISTIAN, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian defeated Wesleyan Christian 61-50 in A-team boys basketball Thursday at HPCA.
Owen Justice scored 21 points to lead the Cougars. Carter Anderson added 19 points, followed by Eli Carlson and Hunter Kidd with seven points each.
In the B-team game, Wesleyan won 41-27. Allen Purgason led HPCA in the first half, while Kent Woodward’s strong second half netted eight points on 4-of-5 free-throw shooting.
In the girls game, Wesleyan beat HPCA 32-19. Blakely Bowman had nine points to lead HPCA, followed by Lauren Sexton with six, Landyn Smith with two and Grace Vo and MJ Henning with one each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.