BURLINGTON – Wesleyan Christian defeated The Burlington School 49-28 in girls basketball Thursday at Wesleyan.
Lily Pereira scored 17 points to lead the Trojans (20-9), who led 32-17 at halftime. Taylor Hawley added 11 points while Blythe Cunningham and Madison Tat each followed with six points.
Wesleyan, ranked No. 70 in the state overall and No. 5 among NCISAA 4A teams, will host Forsyth Home Educators on Tuesday for Senior Night.
GREENSBORO – High Point Christian and Westchester Country Day combined for five top-three finishes to highlight Wednesday’s PTAC championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Forsyth Country Day won the girls team total with 244 points, followed by Greensboro Day with 170. HPCA was fifth with 66 and Westchester was seventh with 50. Caldwell won the boys team title with 179.5 points, trailed by Forsyth Country Day with 166.5. HPCA was fifth with 69 while Westchester was sixth with 47.
Posting top-three finishes were:
HPCA’s Bryce McDonald (third – boys 50 freestyle, 23.93) and the boys 200 freestyle relay (third – Matthew Cheng, Reade Guthrie, Cory Strenk, McDonald; 1:44.87);
Westchester’s Ben Hunsberger (second – boys 50 freestyle, 22.71; second – boys 100 freestyle, 50.73 – a new school record) and the girls 400 freestyle relay (third – Mallory Atkinson, Sofie Stofferis, Megan Ridenhour, Liza Foster; 4:44.56).
CHAPEL HILL – Davidson-Davie Community College defeated North Carolina’s JV team 58-50 in men’s basketball Wednesday in the Smith Center.
Jonathan Foust scored 14 to lead the Storm (20-0), who led 27-25 at halftime. Aaron Ross, Elan Muniz and Chase Mebane each had 12 points. Ross added a team-high eight rebounds.
DDCC shot 43% from the field for the game while the Tar Heels shot 40%.
The Storm will next play Saturday against Wake Tech in Garner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.