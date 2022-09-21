HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian handed powerhouse Asheboro its first loss of the season, defeating the Blue Comets 2-0 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Wesleyan’s Sanford Field.
Donovan Calhoun and Andrew Heeden each scored for the Trojans, ranked No. 44 nationally, No. 10 in the state overall and No. 1 among NCISAA 4A teams by MaxPreps. Heeden and Sean Jacobs each had an assist.
Wesleyan improved to 13-1 while Asheboro – ranked No. 31 nationally, No. 8 in the state and No. 1 among NCHSAA 3A West teams – dipped to 10-1.
OAK GROVE, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE – Oak Grove topped Thomasville 4-1 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Thomasville.
Oliver Lee scored two goals for the Grizzlies. Aiden Daugherty and Evan Messer each scored one, while Dylan Lodle and Daugherty each had an assist. Noah Van Newkirk made nine saves in goal.
Oak Grove improved to 3-7-1 overall while the Bulldogs dropped to 2-7-1.
HP CENTRAL, S. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – High Point Central won 6-4 against Southern Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Southern.
Thin Ngwe and Bryan Rivera each had a goal and an assist for the Bison (5-7 overall, 3-0 conference). Carlo Rodriguez-Perez and Tony Rochas each added a goal. Steven Benitez made eight saves in goal.
Isaac Oppong and Edgar Aleman each scored two goals for the Storm (0-7-1, 0-2), while Zaryab Khan had two assists and Erik Godinez and Irvin Carrera each had one assist.
SW GUILFORD, NW GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford fell 2-0 against Northwest Guilford in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Southwest.
The Cowboy moved to 7-5 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
HP CHRISTIAN, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN
HUNTERSVILLE – SouthLake Christian edged High Point Christian 3-2 in overtime Tuesday in nonconference boys soccer at SouthLake.
The Cougars dipped to 4-7 overall.
VOLLEYBALL
OAK GROVE, LEDFORD
MIDWAY – Oak Grove defeated rival Ledford 25-18, 25-22, 24-26, 25-18 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Oak Grove.
Ciara Major had 18 kills and six blocks for the Grizzlies (6-6 overall, 3-0 MPC). Olivia Dixon added 17 digs while Savannah Tiller had 16 digs. Georgia Barnett chipped in six blocks, and Tatum Tesh had 41 assists.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-22, 25-14 to improve to 11-1 and 2-1. Sydnee High had six kills and two blocks, Chloe Smith had 16 digs and Riley Rausch had eight assists.
BISHOP, BETHANY COMMUNITY
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness cruised past Bethany Community 25-5, 25-13, 25-7 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Bishop.
Olivia Moreau had seven kills for the Villains (11-4 overall, 6-0 conference). Karstin Workman added six kills, followed by Chrisbel Alcantara and Susanna Drake with five each.
Jeanna Hauk had 22 assists while Regan Haverstock had 12. Emma Briody added nine digs and Clare Bandle had six.
In the JV match, Bishop won 25-16, 25-15 to improve to 8-6 and 5-0.
WESTCHESTER CD, CALVARY DAY
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day lost 25-22, 20-25, 25-9, 25-22 against Calvary Day in PTAC volleyball Tuesday at Westchester.
Lauren Cockrum had 11 kills and three aces for the Wildcats (5-4 overall, 1-1 conference). Ava Klein added six kills and six blocks, while Brooklyn Vogler had eight kills and two blocks.
In the JV match, Calvary won 25-19, 25-21.
EAST DAVIDSON, WEST DAVIDSON
TYRO – East Davidson fell 19-25, 28-26, 25-17, 20-25, 15-7 against West Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Tuesday at West.
Lyndsay Reid had 17 kills, 27 digs and five aces for the Golden Eagles (12-3 overall, 5-1 conference). Emma Anderson added 12 kills and 11 digs, while Kaitlyn Wallace had seven kills, 14 digs and 18 assists.
Kara Mahan had 22 assists, 16 digs and three aces, and Lindsay Cook had 13 digs and four aces.
HP CENTRAL, S. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – High Point Central beat Southern Guilford 23-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Southern.
Emma Burks and Ava Burton each had four kills for the Bison. Burks and Emma Marion each had two aces, while Leah Ellerby and Aubrey Evans each had four blocks. April Htun had 25 digs.
Central improved to 6-7 overall and 6-1 in the conference, while the Storm dropped to 7-8 and 5-2.
SW GUILFORD, NW GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford fell 25-12, 25-17, 25-22 against Northwest Guilford in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Northwest.
The Cowgirls dipped to 5-7 overall and 2-4 in the conference.
TRINITY, E. RANDOLPH
TRINITY – Trinity swept Eastern Randolph 25-18, 25-23, 25-18 in PAC 1A/2A volleyball Tuesday at Trinity.
Kaitlyn McCoy had 14 kills and 10 digs while Sarabeth Johnson had 11 kills for the Bulldogs (10-5 overall, 2-4 conference). Karrington Batten also had 10 kills, three blocks and two aces, while Ella Johnson had 11 digs. Madison Burgiss had 29 assists.
GIRLS GOLF
AT MEADOWLANDS
WALLBURG – Westchester Country Day won the first PTAC girls golf match of the season Tuesday at Meadowlands Golf Club.
The Wildcats posted a team score of 133, followed by Forsyth Country Day (140), Greensboro Day (144), High Point Christian (150) and Calvary Day (179).
Madi Dial was co-medalist with a 36 to lead Westchester. Mary Frances Collins (47) and Ava Hoffman (50) added counting scores.
Ashley Limbacher led the way for HPCA with a 38, followed by Juliana Curione with a 53 and Taylor Collins with a 59.
GIRLS TENNIS
WESTCHESTER CD, CALVARY DAY
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day fell 7-2 against Calvary Day in PTAC girls tennis Tuesday at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek courts.
No. 1 Helen Clodfelter (6-1, 6-0) and No. 6 Lizzie Marsh (4-6, 6-4, 10-7) won in singles for the Wildcats, who dipped to 3-4.
SW GUILFORD, RJ REYNOLDS
WINSTON-SALEM – Southwest Guilford lost a close match 5-4 against host RJ Reynolds in nonconference girls tennis Tuesday.
No. 1 Audrey Serb (6-1, 6-1) and No. 1 Anna McGinnis (6-3, 7-5) won in singles for the Cowgirls. No. 1 Serb/McGinnis (8-3) and No. 3 Jada Speight/Caroline Church (9-7) won in doubles.
Southwest dropped to 8-7 overall.
LEDFORD, E. DAVIDSON
WALLBURG – Ledford swept county rival East Davidson 9-0 in nonconference play Tuesday at Ledford.
No. 1 Kayleigh Batcheck (6-1, 6-0), No. 2 Sallie Hagee (6-1, 6-3), No. 3 Nora Hill (6-0, 6-0), No. 4 Lauren Seamon (6-0, 6-2), No. 5 Katherine Goodman (6-0, 6-0) and No. 6 Maddie Brown (6-2, 6-0) won in singles for the Panthers. No. 1 Batchek/Goodman (8-0), No. 2 Hagee/Seamon (8-0) and No. 3 Hill/Brown (8-1) won in doubles.
Ledford improved to 10-2 while the Golden Eagles dipped to 2-9.
