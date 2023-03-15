HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian defeated Asheville Christian 12-6 in baseball Tuesday at Wesleyan’s baseball field.
Christian Walker had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Trojans (3-0). Myles Crocker added two hits and two RBIs, while Hudson Lance had one hit and three RBIs.
Grayson McDonald struck out five in five innings, while Ethan Gravely and Nick Papciak also pitched well on the mound.
LEDFORD, NORTH SURRY
MOUNT AIRY — Ledford beat North Surry 17-6 in six innings Tuesday in nonconference baseball at North Surry.
Kelvyn Paulino Jr. had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs to lead the Panthers (5-1). Wilmer Martinez added three hits and two RBIs, while Devin Villaman also had three hits, including a double, and an RBI. Gabe Barker homered and drove in two.
Yokley got the win in relief, striking out seven in three hitless innings.
RAGSDALE, PAGE
GREENSBORO — Ragsdale won 12-0 in five innings against Page in Metro 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Page.
Rylan Southern had two doubles and three RBIs to lead the Tigers (5-1 overall, 3-0 conference). Braden Bradford had three hits and two RBIs, while Owen Robinson had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Dillon Bullard also had a hit and two RBIs.
Garrett Crum got the pitching win, striking out 13 in five innings.
THOMASVILLE, SALISBURY
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville edged Salisbury 12-11 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Tuesday at Finch Field.
Matthew Bankhead had four hits, including three doubles, and five RBIs to lead the Bulldogs (4-2 overall, 2-0 conference), who scored twice in the bottom of the seventh. Travail Barnes had four hits, including two doubles, and an RBI, while Mykel Duncan also had four hits, including two doubles.
Bankhead struck out three in 5 1/3 innings on the mound, while Owen Callicutt had two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO — Westchester Country Day lost 6-2 against Greensboro Day in PTAC baseball Tuesday at Greensboro Day.
Carson Daniel had two hits, including a double, and an RBI to lead the Wildcats (2-2). Bryce Hooker added a hit and an RBI. Daniel took the pitching loss, striking out three in four innings.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, EASTERN GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — High Point Central lost 26-0 in three innings against Eastern Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Central.
Isaiah Dean had a hit for the Bison (1-4). Cory Crump took the loss on the mound.
LACROSSE HIGH POINT CENTRAL, WEST STOKES
KING — High Point Central fell 16-3 against West Stokes in Mid-State/Mid Piedmont/NW Piedmont girls lacrosse Tuesday at West Stokes. The Bison moved to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, NORTH DAVIDSON
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness beat North Davidson 17-5 in Mid-State/Mid Piedmont/NW Piedmont girls lacrosse Tuesday at Bishop.
Kate Dennen had five goals and five assists to lead the Villains (2-3 overall, 1-1 conference). Ella Suire added five goals and three assists, while Kiersten Varner had three goals and three assists. Anna Hoeing chipped in three goals and an assist, while Evie Vu had a goal and two assists and Alison Varner had an assist.
Maddie Edwards made three saves while Grace Khol made one in goal.
GIRLS SOCCER WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN
SWANNANOA — Wesleyan Christian edged Asheville Christian 5-4 in overtime Tuesday in girls soccer at Asheville Christian.
Caroline Heywood scored three goals to lead the Trojans (2-1). Madison Casteen added two goals and an assist, while Molly Crim and Ava Peele each had an assist.
GOLF AT SAPONA CC
LEXINGTON — Ledford finished second in Tuesday’s nonconference boys golf match at Sapona Country Club.
West Davidson won with a 173, followed by Ledford with a 174. East Davidson was third with a 185 and Central Davidson was fourth with a 216.
Jake Bethune shot a 41 to lead the Panthers, who also got counting scores from Griffin Hawks and Javon Comer each with a 43 and Isaac Shaver with a 47.
HPU WOMEN
WALLACE — The High Point University women’s golf team posted the best scoring on the par 4s and finished third in the 54-hole River Landing Classic that ended Tuesday at River Landing Resort.
The Panthers posted rounds of 304, 297 and 302 for a total of 39-over-par 903.
Danielle Suh was HPU’s top finisher, tying for sixth at 6-over 222. He tied for ninth after the first two rounds and moved up the ladder by three spots in the final round by shooting 1-over 73.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.