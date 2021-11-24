HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian defeated rival Greensboro Day 43-38 in girls basketball Tuesday at Wesleyan.
Taylor Hawley scored 15 points to lead the Trojans (3-0), who led 25-17 at halftime. Lily Pereira added 13 points, followed by Lilly McRae with six points.
In the boys game, Greensboro Day rolled 60-38. Trent Jackson had 10 points, two rebounds and two steals to key the Trojans (2-2). Luke Grace followed with eight points, three rebounds and three assists, while Cam Parker had six points.
HP CHRISTIAN GIRLS, PROVIDENCE DAY
CHARLOTTE — High Point Christian fell 42-31 against Providence Day in nonconference girls basketball Tuesday at Providence Day.
The Cougars, who trailed 25-11 at halftime, dropped to 2-2 overall.
OAK GROVE, WHEATMORE
MIDWAY — Wheatmore topped Oak Grove 58-47 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Oak Grove.
Kaleb Lockwood scored 15 points to lead the Warriors (2-0), who outscored the Grizzlies 17-4 in the second to lead 33-20 at halftime. Dylan Weil and Jagur Williams each added 11 points.
Ty High and Collin Frank each scored eight points to lead Oak Grove (0-2).
In the girls game, Oak Grove won 54-41. Zaire Jones had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the Grizzlies (2-0), who led 32-20 at halftime. Hailey Kidder added 17 points and seven rebounds, followed by Trista Charles with eight points and seven rebounds.
Brianna Hill scored 10 points to lead Wheatmore (1-1), which pulled within four heading to the fourth. Kynnedi Routh added nine points, while Kylie Biggs had eight points.
TRINITY, C. DAVIDSON
TRINITY — Trinity edged Central Davidson 53-50 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Trinity.
Aidan Blakely scored 21 points to lead the Bulldogs (2-0), followed by Trace Moffitt with 15 points and Dominic Payne with nine points.
CHATHAM CHARTER, NC LEADERSHIP
SILER CITY — Chatham Charter rolled past N.C. Leadership Academy 67-31 in boys basketball Tuesday at Chatham Charter.
The Knights (7-0) led 12-5 after one quarter and 36-12 at halftime. The Falcons dropped to 2-1. In the girls game, Chatham Charter prevailed, 61-18.
RAGSDALE GIRLS, NE GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale rolled past Northeast Guilford 66-44 in nonconference girls basketball Tuesday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers improved to 2-0.
S. GUILFORD, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE — Southern Guilford beat Providence Grove 56-54 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Providence Grove.
The Storm improved to 2-0. In the girls game, Providence Grove won 39-18. The Storm dipped to 0-2.
GLENN GIRLS, EAST WILKES
WINSTON-SALEM — East Wilkes rallied past Glenn 44-30 on Tuesday at Atkins in the second round of the Mary Garber Tip-Off Classic girls basketball tournament.
The Ladycats, who led 10-3 after one quarter and 16-15 at halftime, dipped to 1-1.
SWIMMING AT WESLEYAN
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian swept both team scores during Tuesday’s meet against Calvary Day at Wesleyan.
Wesleyan’s boys won 70-38 while the girls won 68-40.
Winning events for the boys were: Braeden Smith (200 IM, 2:24.11; 100 free, 57.78), Harrison Gardner (100 butterfly, 56.45; 100 breaststroke, 1:05.85) and Charlie Mills (100 back, 1:20.43) individually, as well as the 200 medley (1:59.55; Smith, Lucas Newton, Gardner, Jake Michael), 200 free (1:58.56; Bill Clark, Michael, Sam Newton, Logan Prillaman), and 400 free (4:06.05; Smith, Lucas Newton, Sam Newton, Gardner) relays.
Winning events for the girls were: Emma Kirkman (200 free, 2:21.95), Ella Abbott (200 IM, 2:44.53), Greyson Cook (50 free, 28.20; 100 back, 1:08.38) and Caroline McNairy (100 free, 56.34; 100 breaststroke, 1:16.20) individually, as well as the 200 free (1:55.42; Bailey LaRue, Cook, Katie Kirkman, McNairy) and 400 free (4:16.29; Cook, Abbott, Katie Kirkman, McNairy) relays.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL DAVIDSON-DAVIE, WAKE TECH
GARNER — Davidson-Davie Community College lost 81-77 against Wake Tech in men’s basketball Tuesday at Wake Tech.
Uzziah Dawkins scored 24 points to lead the Storm (5-2 overall, 4-1 conference), who trailed 38-36 at halftime. Jaden Scriven added 19 points and seven rebounds, followed by LJ Rogers and Chase Mebane with eight points each.
DDCC shot 40% from the field for the game, including 26% from 3-point range. Wake Tech was 44% from the field and 27% from 3.
The Storm next play Denmark Tech on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Denmark, South Carolina.
