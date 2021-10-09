BY ENTERPRISE STAFF
KING — West Stokes held off T. Wingate Andrews 20-12 in a Mid-State 2A football contest Friday at West Stokes.
The Wildcats led 7-6 entering the final quarter.
West Stokes improves to 4-2 and 2-2 in the Mid-State. Andrews falls to 1-6, 0-4 and plays host to Eden Morehead on Thursday.
MORE FOOTBALL
THOMASVILLE, S. DAVIDSON
DENTON — Thomasville battered South Davidson 63-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A play at South Davidson on Friday.
The Bulldogs led 22-0 after one quarter, 50-0 at the half and 63-0 going into the fourth quarter.
Thomasville improves to 6-1 and 3-1 in the league. South Davidson drops to 1-5, 1-3.
SALISBURY, E. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — Salisbury rolled past East Davidson 49-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A play at East Davidson on Friday.
East drops to 3-4, 1-2 CCC and travels to South Davidson on Friday. Salisbury is 7-0, 4-0 CCC.
N. DAVIDSON, OAK GROVE
MIDWAY — North Davidson edged Oak Grove 27-24 in double overtime Friday in Mid-Piedmont 3A play at Oak Grove.
North scored twice in the first quarter to go up 14-0. Oak Grove notched a touchdown in both the third and fourth quarters for a 14-14 tie that forced overtime. Each team scored a touchdown in the first overtime, and North won with a touchdown in the second while Oak Grove settled for a field goal.
Sophomore quarterback Connor Creech scored all three Oak Grove touchdowns on short runs, finishing with 16 yards on 11 carries. He also passed for 223 yards but tossed two interceptions. Kaden Hart led the Grizzlies in rushing with 77 yards.
Oak Grove drops to 4-2 and 1-1 in the conference. The Grizzlies will play a second straight rivalry game when they travel to Ledford on Friday. North Davidson improves to 3-3, 2-0 and plays host to Asheboro on Friday.
SOCCER
WESTCHESTER CD, FORSYTH CD
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day defeated Forsyth Country Day 4-2 in PTAC boys soccer Friday night at Westchester.
Daniel Volynets scored two goals to lead the Wildcats (9-5 overall, 4-3 conference). Ben Van Dessel and Jonah Keshguerian each had one goal, while Bo Brigman, Van Dessel, Harris Covington and Will Rives each had one assist.
Grey Lunnen made seven saves in goal.
MILLENIUM CHARTER, NC LEADERSHIP
KERNERSVILLE — N.C. Leadership Academy blanked visiting Millennium Charter 9-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A play on Friday at NC Leadership.
David Truhe scored two goals and dished two assists to help lead the Falcons, who led 6-0 at halftime. Cade Shoemaker, Troy Shoemaker, Anakin Leister, Zach Donath, Gabe West, William Lee and Christian Nettles also scored goals for the winners (15-0-1, 5-0 NWPC).
Leister, William Lee, Oliver Lee and William Blake also dished an assist.
