KERNERSVILLE – Top-seeded Bishop McGuinness rolled past 32nd-seeded South Stokes 9-0 on Monday at Bishop in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A West girls soccer playoffs.

Justine Grimsley had two goals and three assists to lead the Villains (18-3), who led 8-0 at halftime. Anna Aufrance added two goals and two assists, while Anna Krawczyk had three goals. Nadia Slanker and Laney Heafner each had a goal and Lilly Schultz had an assist. Emmy Valente and Hannah Reeves combined for the win in goal.

