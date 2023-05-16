KERNERSVILLE – Top-seeded Bishop McGuinness rolled past 32nd-seeded South Stokes 9-0 on Monday at Bishop in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A West girls soccer playoffs.
Justine Grimsley had two goals and three assists to lead the Villains (18-3), who led 8-0 at halftime. Anna Aufrance added two goals and two assists, while Anna Krawczyk had three goals. Nadia Slanker and Laney Heafner each had a goal and Lilly Schultz had an assist. Emmy Valente and Hannah Reeves combined for the win in goal.
Bishop will host 16th-seeded Bradford Prep in the second round Thursday.
TRINITY – Second-seeded Wheatmore raced past 31st-seeded Shelby 9-0 on Monday at Wheatmore in the opening round of the NCHSAA 2A West girls soccer playoffs.
Ellie Garrison had six goals and an assist for the Warriors (20-0). Natalie Bowman had four assists. Summer Bowman scored two goals and Mikalah Walls scored one. Maggie Messner added an assist. Lucy Lockwood made one save in goal.
Wheatmore will welcome 15th-seeded Forbush in the second round Thursday.
MONROE – Ledford, seeded 24th, fell 2-0 against ninth-seeded Central Academy on Monday at Central Academy in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A West girls soccer playoffs. The Panthers finished their season with an 8-13-1 record.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, WATAUGA
BOONE – Southwest Guilford, seeded 31st, lost 2-0 against second-seeded Watauga on Monday at Watauga in the opening round of the NCHSAA 4A West girls soccer playoffs. The Cowgirls finished with an 11-10 record.
ELKIN – Fifth-seeded Bishop McGuinness fell 6-3 against top-seeded Elkin on Monday at Elkin in the third round of the NCHSAA 1A West boys dual-team tennis playoffs.
Timothy Hackman (6-3, 6-1) and Tyler Sturgill (6-0, 6-1) won in singles for the Villains (11-5). Connor Whalen and Chase Wiedwald won 8-1 in doubles.
GREENSBORO – Wesleyan Christian’s Cole Rouse posted a top-five finish to highlight Monday’s NCISAA boys golf championships at Bryan Park’s Champions Course.
Rouse shot an even-par 72 to take fifth place in the Division I championship. High Point Christian’s Cameron Crumpler carded an 80 to tie for 22nd in the Division II championship.
Charlotte Latin, Greensboro Day and Gaston Day won team championships, while Arendell Parrott’s Drew Greene and The O’Neal School’s Peter Myers won outright individual and Christ School’s Taylor Kuehn and Charlotte Latin’s Aston Lee tied.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.