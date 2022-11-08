KERNERSVILLE — Fourth-seeded Bishop McGuinness beat 12th-seeded Union Academy 1-0 on Monday at Bishop in the third round of the 1A West boys soccer playoffs.
Harrison Satterfield scored off an assist by Diego Linares.
The Villains (16-4-3) will travel to top-seeded Christ the King for the regional semifinals Thursday.
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
NCHSAA
THURSDAY
• 3A West — No. 12 Ledford (10-1) at No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus (10-1), 7 p.m.
• 1A West — No. 14 Swain County (5-6) at No. 3 Thomasville (10-1), 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
• 3A West — No. 14 Crest (8-3) at No. 3 Oak Grove (11-0), 7:30 p.m.
NCISAA
FRIDAY
• Division II — No. 5 High Point Christian (5-6) at No. 1 Asheville School (6-3), 7 p.m.
Commented
