THOMASVILLE — Anna Howerton of Pfafftown and Ellie Hildreth of Wrightsville Beach tied Tuesday for the first-round lead in the 54-hole Dogwood State Girls Junior Championship at Colonial Country Club.
They shot par 71 for a three-shot lead over Rachel Joyce of Pinehurst and Lila Smith of Raleigh.
Madison Park of Charlotte wound up another stroke back while Madi Dial of High Point is among a trio at 5-over 76.
Howerton made the turn at 1-under but fell behind after two bogeys. Hildreth stayed a shit ahead until Howerton birdied the final hole.
Dial bogeyed four of the first five holes then settled down. She played the next 12 holes in even par before closing with a bogey.
The tournament continues until Thursday.
OGUNJOBI TO HOST CAMP AT RAGSDALE
JAMESTOWN — Former Ragsdale standout Larry Ogunjobi will host the third annual Larry Ogunjobi Football Camp on Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ragsdale.
The camp will be open to boys and girls ages 8-14. The cost is free.
Ogunjobi is a defensive end for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played at Charlotte before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals during their Super Bowl runner-up season in 2021.
SCHWARTZ AWARDED CARTER CUP
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day’s Adam Schwartz was awarded the NCISAA’s Chuck Carter Athletic Cup last week during the association’s athletic directors and sports medicine conference in Concord.
This award is in honor of former NCISAA executive director and 2010 hall of famer Chuck Carter and is presented annually to a NCISAA athletic director who has served for an extended length of time in the position, currently serves in that position and embodies the NCISAA values.
