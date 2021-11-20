BAKERSVILLE -- Ty Turbyfill rushed for 299 yards on 34 carries and five touchdowns as Mitchell defeated Thomasville 38-21 in the third round of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs at Michell on Friday.
The Mountaineers, the No. 3 seed in 1A West, rushed for 471 yards. They led 14-0 after one quarter and 24-7 at halftime. Thomasville, the No. 6 seed in the West, pulled within 31-21 in the third quarter.
Mitchell, 11-2, plays at second-seed Mount Airy on Friday. Thomasville ends the season 9-3.
BASKETBALL
WESLEYAN, WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN
CHARLOTTE -- Luke Grace scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Wesleyan Christian edged Westminster Catawba 52-51 on Saturday at Charlotte Country Day.
.Jefferson McLamb added 12 points and three rebounds for the Trojans while Cam PArker had 11 points, four rebounds and six assists.
NC LEADERSHIP, STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN
STATESVILLE -- Nick Hurst scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as North Carolina Leadership Academy defeated host Statesville Christian 58-35 in nonconference boys basketball Friday.
Troy Shoemaker added 13 points and dished three assists for the Falcons (2-0), who led 13-7 after one quarter, 28-14 at halftime and 45-23 after three quarters. Cade Shoemaker had a double-double with 10 rebounds and 11 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.