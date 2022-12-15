ST. LOUIS — High Point University basketball legend Tubby Smith is among six people selected for induction into the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame in March.
Smith coached in the MVC for four seasons at Tulsa. He compiled a 79-43 record leading the Hurricane. He won MVC titles and reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons.
Smith retired from coaching last season when he stepped down as HPU’s coach because of a bout with COVID. In his 31 years as a head coach, Smith achieved 26 winning seasons, compiling a career record of 642-369. He has head coaching stints at Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas Tech and Memphis, in addition to Tulsa and High Point.
Induction ceremonies are slated March 3 in St. Louis as part of the festivities associated with the MVC basketball tournament.
Two-time major golf tournament winner Zach Johnson and former Major League pitcher Andy Benes are among the other inductees.
EAST DAVIDSON, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson fell 53-46 against Southwestern Randolph in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday at East. The Golden Eagles dropped to 1-7 overall.
KERNERSVILLE – Ledford beat East Forsyth 60-42 in nonconference girls basketball Wednesday at East Forsyth. Aramy Grier and Morgan Harrison each scored 15 points to lead the Panthers (7-1), who led 33-14 at halftime. Aaliyah Townes added 10 points while Sarah Ledbetter had nine points. In the boys game, Ledford fell 82-48 to dip to 4-4.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
PLEASANT GARDEN – Southwest Guilford lost 49-13 against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference wrestling Wednesday at Southeast Guilford. Winning for the Cowboys were: Jamir Surgeon (138 pounds, dec 14-11), Christian Morales (145, MD 15-7), Caillel Chong (160, dec 9-5) and Araj Dahal (170, dec 7-4).
OAK GROVE, NORTH DAVIDSON
WELCOME – Oak Grove beat rival North Davidson 44-36 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference wrestling Wednesday at North.
Winning for the Grizzlies were: Juan Alcazar (120 pounds, fall), Chris Pass (138, TF 18-3), Zach Rine (145, fall), Brian Byrd (160, fall), Carson Mendenall (170, fall), Zavian Jones (182, fall), Isaiah McGuffin (220, fall) and Blake Shinault (285, SV-1 6-2).
WHEATMORE, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
TRINITY – Wheatmore defeated High Point Central 55-24 in nonconference wrestling Wednesday at Wheatmore.
Winning for the Warriors were: Landon Watkins (113 pounds, forfeit), Cayden Smith (120, fall), Nolan Hammonds (126, MD 9-0), Levi Johnson (132, fall), Spencer Moore (138, dec 18-16), Jackson Brooks (145, fall), Dominic Hittepole (160, forfeit), Zecharaiah Starkweather (182, fall), Noah Browning (195, fall) and Randy Spencer (285, injury).
Winning for the Bison were: Jaelyn Carlyle (106, forfeit), Micah Gans (152, forfeit), Matthew Wolff (170, fall) and Nalou Maliphone (220, forfeit).
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
WALLBURG – Ledford lost 52-28 against Montgomery Central in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference wrestling Wednesday at Ledford.
Winning for the Panthers were: Collin Schoeppner (138 pounds, fall), Zane Stowe (160, fall), Anthony Rodarte (170, MD 19-6), Alex Sprinkle (285, fall) and Jake Cartrette (113, fall).
DAVIDSON-DAVIE, LOUISBURG
LOUISBURG – Davidson-Davie Community College defeated Louisburg 97-94 in men’s basketball Wednesday at Louisburg.
Jameim Taylor scored 23 points to lead the Storm (11-0 overall, 8-0 conference), who trailed 58-52 at halftime. Elan Muniz added 14 points, while Aaron Ross and Jahlen King each followed with 13 points.
DDCC will next play Jan. 1 at Sandhills Community College.
