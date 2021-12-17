FRANKLINVILLE — Trinity won its two matches during Thursday’s tri-match against Providence Grove and TW Andrews at Providence Grove.
The Bulldogs defeated Andrews 66-18 and Providence Grove 63-18. Providence Grove also defeated Andrews 48-36.
Winning for Trinity against Andrews were: Brayden Hall (106 pounds, fall 0:26), Spencer May (113, forfeit), Chris Grubb (120, fall 2:09), Levi Dennis (126, fall 1:22), KJ Stafford (132, fall 1:10), David Makupson (138, fall 3:50), Charles Shaefor (145, forfeit), Casey Hohn (152, fall 1:01), Johnny Bryant (170, forfeit), Gavin Hardister (182, fall 1:39) and Joey Smith (220, fall 0:42).
Winning for Trinity against Providence Grove were: Hall (106, forfeit), May (113, fall), Grubb (120, fall), Dennis (126, fall), Stafford (132, fall), Makupson (138, fall), Schaefor (145, fall), Zechariah Starkweather (160, fall), Hardister (182, dec 8-4), Colby Peel (195, fall) and Smith (220, fall).
Winning for Andrews against Trinity were: Tristian Kirkwood (160, fall 1:06), Marcel Bailey (195, fall 0:56) and Joshua Hall (285, fall). Winning for Andrews against Providence Grove were: Saw Taw (106, forfeit), Zamon Timmons (120, fall), Jason Rowe (126, fall), Tashaun Smith (138, fall), Kirkwood (160, fall) and Bailey (195, fall).
BASKETBALL HP CHRISTIAN, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL
BURLINGTON — High Point Christian fell 72-45 against powerhouse The Burlington School in nonconference boys basketball Thursday at TBS.
The Cougars dipped to 5-3 overall, while the Spartans — ranked No. 1 among NCISAA 2A teams and No. 7 in the state overall — improved to 11-2.
In the girls game, The Burlington School edged High Point Christian 58-50. The Cougars dropped to 4-7.
INDOOR TRACK AT DUDLEY
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford had five top-three finishes — including four wins — during Thursday’s polar bear meet at Dudley.
Winning events for the Cowboys were: Kelis Miller (girls 55 meter dash, 7.55), Tamya Davidson (girls shot put, 32-3) and the boys 4x800 (9:12.68) and girls 4x200 (1:57.04) relays. Christian Woodbury (third — boys 1600, 5:17.19) also had a top-three finish.
AT JDL FAST TRACK
WINSTON-SALEM — Glenn had eight top-three finishes — including four wins — to highlight Thursday’s Raider Invitational at JDL Fast Track.
Winning events for the Bobcats were: Jahnaul Ritzie (boys shot put, 48-09), Levin Smith (boys 55 meter dash, 6.56) and the boys 4x200 (1:35.08) and girls 4x200 (1:56.33).
Also finishing in the top three were: Gabrielle Clay (second — girls 55 meter dash, 7.73), Aliza Taylor (third — girls 500 meter dash, 1:29.03), Tyree Burke (third — boys 55 meter dash, 6.60; third — boys long jump, 20-10.00).
Bishop McGuinness also had four top-three finishes — keyed by wins by Lourdes Lopez (girls 3200 run, 12:53.06) and the girls 4x800 (11:06.11). CJ Pacholke (third — boys 1600 run, 4:46.48) and the girls 4x400 relay (second — 4:45.66) also finished in the top three.
Southern Guilford also had four top-three finishes — highlighted by wins by Tianna Spinks (girls 500 meter dash, 1:23.14) and Kameron Austin (boys 300 meter dash, 35.51). James Squires (second — boys shot put, 42-05.00) and Austin (second — boys 55 meter dash, 6.60) also were in the top three.
