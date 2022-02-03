CATAWBA – Second-seeded Trinity defeated Newton-Conover 38-33 in the third round but fell to top-seeded Bandys 33-31 in the NCHSAA 2A wrestling regional final Wednesday at Bandys.
Winning for the Bulldogs against Newton-Conover were: Brayden Hall (106 pounds, fall 3:22), Spencer May (113, SV-1 4-2), Chris Grubb (120, TF 20-5 5:50), KJ Stafford (132, fall 2:57), Charles “Bear” Schaefor (138, dec 5-0), David Makupson (145, MD 13-5), Gavin Hardister (182, fall 3:41) and Xavier Horton (220, fall 4:52).
Winning against Bandys were: May (113, fall 3:14), Grubb (120, fall 3:58), Makupson (138, fall 3:16), Schaefor (145, dec 6-2), Hardister (182, dec 7-5), Joey Smith (220, SV-1 3-1) and Hall (106, MD 10-2).
AT ROSEWOOD
GOLDSBORO – Third-seeded Thomasville lost 44-36 against second-seeded Rosewood in the third round of the NCHSAA 1A wrestling state tournament Wednesday at Rosewood.
Winning for the Bulldogs were: Eriberto Torres (145 pounds), Alex Hernandez (152), Jonathan Rodriguez (160), Ramiro Gutierrez (170), Owen Callicutt (182) and Marco Martinez (195) by forfeit.
SWIMMING
PTAC CHAMPIONSHIP
GREENSBORO – High Point Christian’s girls finished third as a team to highlight Tuesday’s PTAC swimming championship at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Forsyth Country Day won the girls team total with 235 points, followed by Greensboro Day with 156. HPCA was third with 97, and Westchester Country Day tied for fifth with 61.
Forsyth also won the boys team total with 234.5 points, topping Greensboro Day with 153. HPCA was fourth with 66, and Westchester was sixth with 51.
Posting top-five finishes for HPCA were: Addie Spencer (fourth – girls 200 free, 2:18.92), Emeline Martin (second – girls 50 free, 26.71; fourth – girls 100 free, 59.99), Reade Guthrie (fifth – boys 500 free, 5:47.83), Taylor Collins (fifth – girls 100 back, 1:09.76) and Bryce McDonald (fifth – boys 100 breaststroke, 1:15.23), plus the girls 200 medley (fourth – 2:09.90), boys 200 medley relay (fifth – 1:57.78), girls 200 free (second – 1:53.31), boys 200 free (third – 1:48.09), girls 400 free (fourth – 4:39.82) and boys 400 free (fifth – 4:25.10) relays.
Posting top-five finishes for Westchester were: Liza Foster (fifth – girls fly, 1:17.55), Skylar Manning (fourth – girls 100 back, 1:08.13) and Ben Hunsberger (fifth – boys 100 back, 1:04.56), plus the girls 200 free (fifth – 2:03.00), boys 200 free (fifth – 2:04.86), girls 400 free (fifth – 4:56.05) relays.
INDOOR TRACK
AT SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Area teams combined for 16 top-three finishes – including seven wins – to highlight Wednesday’s polar bear meet at Southwest Guilford.
Southwest led the way as Kelis Miller (first – girls 300 dash, 47.71; third – girls 55 dash, 7.67), Taylor Rayfield (third – girls 1000 run, 4:28.06), Christian Woodbury (second – boys 1600 run, 5:02.45), Jakari Squires (second – boys shot put, 41-03.00) and the girls 4x200 relay (second – 2:01.34) finished in the top three.
Glenn’s William Murphy (first – boys long jump, 20-10.00), Jahnaul Ritzie (first – boys shot put, 45-10.00) and the girls 4x200 relay (first – 1:57.27) finished in the top three, as did Ledford’s Brea White (first – first 500 run, 1:23.55) and Isaac Reyna (first – boys 1600 run, 4:42.59; third – boys 100 run, 2:51.65).
Southern’s Jerron Copper (third – boys 300 dash, 37.99) and the boys 4x200 relay (third – 1:38.48) posted a pair of top-three finishes, while Ragsdale’s John Howard won the boys 3200 run in 10:07.02.
Wesleyan Christian’s Jones Barber was third in the boys 3200 in 10:39.73.
BASKETBALL
TW ANDREWS, REIDSVILLE
HIGH POINT — Reisdville’s boys got off to a better start and defeated T.W. Andrews 57-46 in Mid-State 2A action at Andrews on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders, who trailed15-9 after one quarter and by seven entering the fourth, dropped to 12-5 overall and into a first-place tie in the league with West Stokes at 5-3. Reidsville is in third at 4-3.
Andrews won the girls game 60-34, improving to 8-0 in the league and 15-3 overall.
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO — Morgan Harrison scored 12 points and Ledford’s girls edged Asheboro 34-30 in Mid-Piedmont 3A play on Wednesday at Asheboro.
Sarah Ledbetter added eight for the Panthers, who improved to 10-6 and 4-1 in the MPC.
Ledford rolled to a 60-38 victory in the boys game. The Panthers, 11-2, remained in first place in the MPC, improving to 5-0.
OAK GROVE, C. DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON — Central Davidson’s boys edged Oak Grove 65-59 in Mid-Piedmont 3A action at Central Davidson on Wednesday.
Gavin Stinson scored 17, and Lanie Kimmer and Dalton VanLeuvan added 13 for the Grizzlies, who dropped to 6-13, 2-5 MPC.
Oak Grove won the girls game, 64-37, after jumping out to a 21-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Grizzlies improved to 5-1 in the conference to remain in first place and 16-4 overall.
Zaire Jones led Oak Grove with 20 points. Trista Charles added 17 and Tatum Tesh 10.
RAGSDALE, N. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Ragsdale defeated host Northern Guilford 72-53 in Metro 4A play Wednesday, bouncing back from Tuesday’s conference loss to Grimsley.
The Tigers improved to 8-2 in the league to remain in second place and 13-5 overall.
In the girls game, Northern won, 70-33.
WESTCHESTER, FORSYTH CD
LEWISVILLE — Forsyth Country Day’s boys defeated visiting Westchester Country Day 77-31 in Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference play on Wednesday.
Griffin Powell scored 12 points and M.J. Edwards 10 for the Wildcats, who drop to 5-8.
In the girls game, Forsyth won 65-16. The Wildcats dipped to 7-7 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, SW RANDOLPH
TRINITY — Southwestern Randolph’s boys edged Wheatmore 44-40 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A play on Wednesday. The Cougars outscored the Warriors 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
Adam Harrison led Wheatmore with 11 points and Jake Haynes had 10. The Warriors slipped to 8-10 and 3-6 in the PAC.
Southwestern prevailed in the girls game, 69-49.
