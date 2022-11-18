TRINITY — Trinity swept its two matches against Andrews and Wheatmore during Thursday’s tri-match at Wheatmore.
Trinity won 66-18 against Andrews and 54-27 against Wheatmore.
Winning for Trinity against Andrews were: Edgar Vasquez Mora (106 pounds, forfeit), Brayden Hall (113, forfeit), Spencer May (120, fall), Levi Dennis (126, fall), Gavin McCall (132, forfeit), Charles Schaefer (145, fall), Baron Justice (152, forfeit), Johnny Bryant (170, fall), Gavin Hardister (182, fall), Lawson Coltrane (195, forfeit) and Joey Smith (220, fall).
Winning for Trinity against Wheatmore were: Vasquez Mora (106, fall), Hall (113, forfeit), May (120, fall), Dennis (126, fall), Shaefer (145, fall), Justice (152, fall), Bryant (170, fall), Hardister (182, fall) and Smith (220, forfeit).
Ta’Shaun Smith (138, fall), Tristian Kirkwood (160, fall) and Carrington Bell (285, fall) won for Andrews, while Trey Swaney (132, decision 12-10), Levi Johnson (138, fall), Dominic Hittepole (160, fall), Noah Browning (195, fall) and Randy Spencer (285, fall) won for Wheatmore.
EAST DAVIDSON, NCLA/UWHARRIE CHARTER
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson split its nonconference tri-match, beating NC Leadership Academy 60-24 and losing to Uwharrie Charter 82-0, on Thursday at East.
Winning for the Golden Eagles against NCLA were: Lily Bolz (106 pounds, forfeit), Mason Tucker (126, fall), Dylan Poole (138, fall), Joseph Myers (145, fall), Logan Cribb (152, fall), Bradyn Slate (170, fall), Cameron Garrett (182, fall), Diego Novoa (195, forfeit), Gavin York (220, forfeit) and Caleb Irwin (285, forfeit).
RAGSDALE, GLENN
LEXINGTON — Ragsdale defeated Glenn 74-6 during Thursday’s wrestling matches at Central Davidson.
Winning for Ragsdale were: Cherish Charley (106 pounds, forfeit), Kenneth Merino (113, forfeit), Bradley Yokum (120, decision 5-1), Isaac Sheehan (126, forfeit), Dallas Kinley (132, forfeit), Jaxson Davis (138, fall), Ernesto Garcia-Hernandez (152, fall), Nick Chafin (160, forfeit), Rashad Jordan (170, forfeit), Steven Sierra (182, fall), Reid Conway (195, fall), Noah Richardson (220, technical fall 23-7) and Alexander Little (285, fall).
Alex Colon-Perez (145, fall) won for Glenn.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, MIDDLE CREEK/RAVENSCROFT
RALEIGH — Wesleyan Christian lost 63-18 against Middle Creek and 43-24 against Ravenscroft during Thursday’s tri-match at Ravenscroft.
Winning for the Trojans against Middle Creek were: Jaxon Griffin (126, fall 1:45), Robert Cheek (145, fall 5:52) and David Perdue (182, fall 2:58), as well as Landon Zimmerman (145, fall 4:00).
Winning for Wesleyan against Ravenscroft were: Bryce Neel (152, fall 2:53), Robert Pollio (160, fall 0:56), Malcolm Black (170, fall 1:21) and David Perdue (182, fall 0:32), as well as Ethan Azzarello (152, fall 0:33) and Ronald White (106, fall 1:54).
BASKETBALL
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN
BURLINGTON — Burlington Christian edged past Westchester Country Day 57-53 in nonconference boys basketball Thursday at Burlington Christian.
Jalen Umstead scored 16 points to lead the Wildcats (1-2). Nolan Patterson added 11 points, while Josh Bayne had 10 and MJ Edwards had eight.
In the girls game, Westchester rolled to a 48-26 victory to improve to 2-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.