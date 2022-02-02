BY ENTERPRISE STAFF
TRINITY – Trinity topped Providence Grove 64-57 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Trinity.
Trace Moffitt scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs (16-4 overall, 7-3 conference), while Dominic Payne added 15 points and Aidan Blakely had 14 points.
In the girls game, Trinity rallied to win 47-40. The Bulldogs outscored the Patriots 17-6 in the final quarter to improve to 4-14 overall and 1-7 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, SE GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Courtney Taylor scored 14 points and Southwest Guilford’s girls defeated host Southeast Guilford 60-36 in Metro 4A play Tuesday night.
Aja Hairston added 11 for the Cowgirls, who improved to 14-1 and 8-1 in the league.
In the boys game, Southwest rolled to a 70-51 victory. Noah Goldston scored 15 points, while Stevon Harrison added 14 points, followed by Corbin Wilson with 11 points and Henry Giant with 10 points.
The Cowboys, who led 32-23 at halftime, improved to 8-8 overall and 4-5 in the conference.
HP CENTRAL, ROCKINGHAM CO.
WENTWORTH — Rockingham County’s boys edged visiting High Point Central 54-50 in Mid-State 3A play on Tuesday. The Bison slipped to 4-15 overall, 2-8 in the league while Rockingham improved to 3-12, 2-6.
In the girls game, Central fell 61-12 to move to 1-16 and 0-8.
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
WALLBURG — Ledford rolled past Montgomery Central 70-50 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Ledford.
The Panthers improved to 10-2 overall and 4-0 in the conference.
In the girls game, Ledford won 56-34 to improve to 9-6 and 3-1. Aramy Grier scored 16 points to lead the Panthers, who led 28-13 at halftime. Morgan Harrison added 12 points, while Aaliyah Townes had 11 points.
OAK GROVE, N. DAVIDSON
WELCOME — North Davidson’s boys pulled away in the fourth quarter and defeated visiting Oak Grove 48-43 in Mid-Piedmont 3A play on Tuesday. The Black Knight outscored the Grizzlies 17-12 in the final period.
North improved to 5-12, 3-2 in the MPC while Oak Grove slipped to 2-4, 6-12.
In the girls game, North held Oak Grove to 19 points in the first half and cruised to a 74-54 victory.
Up just three at the end of the first quarter, the Black Knights pushed the margin to 18 at halftime. Emily Hege led the Black Knight with 25 points and Amiyah Mitchell added 15, while Zaire Jones had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Trista Charles had 12 points and seven rebounds to lead the Grizzlies.
Oak Grove dropped to 15-4, 4-1 while North Davidson climbed to 13-2, 3-1.
THOMASVILLE, S. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville’s boys romped past South Davidson 89-61 in a Central Carolina 1A/2A game at Thomasville on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs led 55-32 at halftime and 77-46 going into the fourth quarter. Thomasville improved to 12-4, 6-1 CCC while South dropped to 5-12, 1-7.
In the girls game, South cruised 51-10.
BISHOP, N.C. LEADERSHIP
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness held the N.C. Leadership Academy girls to four points or less in each quarter and cruised to a 65-11 Northwest Piedmont 1A victory Tuesday at N.C. Leadership.
The Villains improved to 16-4, 8-0 and clinched the NWPC regular-season title. Charley Chappell and Adelaide Jernigan each scored 18 for Bishop.
The boys game was much the same as Bishop held the Falcons to single digits in all but the second quarter and rolled 73-20.
Riggs Handy scored 15 points, all on 3s, to pace Bishop (13-7, 8-2). Dawson McAlhany added 14 and Andrew Schrage 11.
N.C. Leadership drops to 8-9 and 1-7 in the league.
WESTCHESTER, CALVARY
WINSTON-SALEM — Calvary Day’s boys defeated Westchester Country Day 75-51 on Tuesday, avenging a Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference loss from last week.
Griffin Powell led the Wildcats (5-7) with 15 points. George Marsh had 11 and Jacob Johnson nine.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CARMEL CHRISTIAN
MATTHEWS – Wesleyan Christian beat Carmel Christian 62-33 in girls basketball Tuesday at Carmel.
Lily Pereira scored 16 points to lead the Trojans (16-4), ranked No. 19 in the state overall by MaxPreps and No. 3 among NCISAA 4A teams. Sarah Chrapliwy added 12 points, while Taylor Hawley and Meghan Howell each chipped in 11.
Wesleyan led 29-18 at halftime.
In the boys game, Wesleyan fell 85-64. Cam Parker scored 16 points, while Luke Grace and Jefferson McLamb each added seven points. Jordan Dancy chipped in five points and nine rebounds for the Trojans (9-13).
HP CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL
GREENSBORO – High Point Christian pulled away over the middle quarters and beat Caldwell 56-43 in PTAC girls basketball Tuesdayat Caldwell.
Kennedy Powell had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cougars (16-9 overall, 5-0 conference), ranked No. 79 in the state overall and No. 3 among NCISAA 3A teams. Nadiya Hairston added 13 points and six rebounds.
HPCA, which has won nine straight, outscored the Eagles 41-19 over the second and third quarters to lead 49-28.
In the boys game, HPCA won 87-62 to improve to 19-5 overall and 5-1 in the conference.
In the JV boys game, HPCA won 67-46. Brock Powell scored 13 points, followed by Jace Harris with 12, Micah McCorkle with 11 and Mack Johnson with 10.
E. DAVIDSON, SALISBURY
SALISBURY – Salisbury defeated East Davidson 76-31 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Salisbury.
The Golden Eagles dropped to 0-19 overall and 0-8 in the conference.
In the girls game, East lost 79-13 to move to 1-18 and 1-7.
GLENN, RJ REYNOLDS
WINSTON-SALEM – Glenn fell 73-59 against RJ Reynolds in Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Reynolds.
The Bobcats, who led 16-9 after one quarter but trailed 30-28 at halftime, dipped to 15-4 overall and 8-1 in the conference.
In the girls game, Reynolds won 48-34. The Ladycats dropped to 6-11 and 1-6.
S. GUILFORD, SMITH
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford lost 54-48 against Smith in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Southern.
Jucqarie Love scored 15 points to lead the Storm (12-7 overall, 5-4 conference), while Khalil Millner added 13 points and Nick Blackston had eight points.
SWIMMING
AT WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian won 20 events to highlight Tuesday’s meet against New Garden Friends and Cornerstone Charter at Wesleyan.
Winning events for the Trojans were: Emmett King (boys 200 free – 2:27.53; boys 500 free – 6:54.59), Greyson Cook (girls IM – 2:23.66; girls 100 fly – 1:10.44), Braeden Smith (boys IM – 2:19.28; boys 100 back – 1:09.07), Caroline McNairy (girls 50 free – 26.96; girls 500 free – 5:27.34), Jake Michael (boys 50 free – 26.70), Lucas Newton (boys 100 fly – 1:11.28), Harrison Gardner (boys 100 free – 49.26; boys 100 breaststroke – 1:03.67), Katie Kirkman (girls 100 back – 1:11.90) and Bailey LaRue (girls 100 breaststroke – 1:28.15), plus the girls 200 medley (2:09.64), boys 200 medley (1:57.49), girls 200 free (1:52.75), boys 200 free (1:53.13), girls 400 free (4:43.43), boys 400 free (4:04.93) relays.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
HP CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian rolled past Caldwell 44-12 in middle school girls basketball Tuesday at HPCA.
Sara Kate Carr scored 19 points to lead the Cougars, followed by Blakely Bowman with nine and MJ Henning with seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.