CLIMAX — Trinity coach Tim Kelly earned his 650th win as the Bulldogs defeated Providence Grove 68-51 in PAC 1A/2A boys basketball Tuesday at Providence Grove.
Dominic Payne and Dylan Hodges each scored 23 points to lead Trinity (17-5 overall, 7-3 conference). Brandon Campbell chipped in 12 points.
In the girls game, Trinity won 42-38 to improve to 12-10 and 4-6.
ANDREWS, WEST STOKES
KING — Andrews defeated West Stokes 31-21 in Mid-State 2A Conference girls basketball Tuesday at West Stokes.
Jayda Butler and Janiya Milligan each scored seven points to lead the Lady Raiders (14-3 overall, 8-0 conference). Nijayah Townes and Jahniya Butler each had five points.
In the boys game, Andrews lost 59-56 to move to 12-7 and 5-3. Corey Pate scored 13 points, while DJ Jackson had 12 points and Jayden Davis had eight points.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, ROCKINGHAM CO.
HIGH POINT — High Point Central lost 59-50 against Rockingham County in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Central.
Zak Price scored 17 points to lead the Bison (2-19 overall, 2-9 conference). Peter Pastorino followed with nine points, while Jacob Williams had eight points.
In the girls game, Central lost 63-15 to move to 0-19 and 0-9.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN BOYS, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM — High Point Christian fell 74-70 against Calvary Day in PTAC boys basketball Tuesday at Calvary.
The Cougars dipped to 14-13 overall and 3-4 in the conference.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH HOME EDUCATORS
WINSTON-SALEM — Wesleyan Christian topped the host Forsyth Home Educators 70-20 in boys basketball Tuesday.
Stephen McLamb scored 18 points to lead the Trojans (7-17). Luke Morgan and Christian Little each added 13 points, while Trenton Jackson had 10 points.
In the girls game, Wesleyan won 51-45 to improve to 19-9. Taylor Hawley scored 17 points, followed by Madison Tat with 14 points and Lily Pereira with 12 points as the Trojans went on a 24-8 run to end the game.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO — Westchester Country Day lost 69-35 against powerhouse Greensboro Day 69-35 in PTAC boys basketball Tuesday at GDS.
Zane Dinkins scored 13 points to lead the Wildcats (7-11 overall, 0-7 conference). Nolan Patterson added six points.
In the girls game, Westchester fell 49-10 to move to 5-9 and 0-6.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, NC LEADERSHIP ACADEMY
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness rolled past NC Leadership Academy 75-35 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Bishop.
Jamison Graves scored 17 points while Andrew Schrage had 11 points for the Villains (17-5 overall, 10-0 conference).
In the girls game, Bishop cruised to a 60-7 win to improve to 18-3 and 8-0. Adelaide Jernigan had 15 points while Tate Chappell had 14 points.
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
TROY — Ledford topped Montgomery Central 65-27 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Montgomery Central.
Whit Denny had 23 points, four rebounds and three assists to lead the Panthers (12-8 overall, 5-2 conference). Nate Carr added 22 points, hitting 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range, along with six rebounds and four assists. Bryson Allred had 11 points and eight rebounds.
In the girls game, Ledford won 55-28 to improve to 17-3 and 6-1. Morgan Harrison had 14 points while Sarah Ledbetter had 12 points and Aramy Grier had 10 points.
RAGSDALE, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN — Ragsdale fell 84-81 against Southeast Guilford in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Southeast.
The Tigers fell to 13-8 overall and 7-4 in the conference.
In the girls game, Ragsdale lost 58-54 to move to 3-15 and 1-10. Mya Patrick had 17 points, followed by Ja’Maya Boddie with 15 and Nicole Tarver with 12.
THOMASVILLE, SOUTH DAVIDSON
DENTON — Thomasville rolled past South Davidson 85-57 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at South Davidson.
The Bulldogs improved to 16-4 overall and 8-1 in the conference.
In the girls game, Thomasville lost 55-31 to move to 0-19 and 0-9.
