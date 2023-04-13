TRINITY – Trinity has hired Jason Bear Bradley as its football coach, the school announced Thursday.
He replaces Marlon Morris, who was hired right at the start of the pandemic.
Bradley, most recently the head coach at Southern Guilford, has also been the head coach at Wheatmore and an assistant coach at Randleman.
In six seasons at Southern, the Storm won 24 games – steadily improving following a pair of two-win seasons to start to a 5-3 record and a second-place conference finish in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season.
Southern went 6-5 overall this season and 5-2 in the Mid-State 3A Conference, finishing third behind state power Dudley and Eastern Guilford, which reached the fourth round. The Storm reached the playoffs for the third straight year.
Bradley joins a Trinity program that has gained some traction in recent years but still has room to grow. The Bulldogs, following a string of one-win seasons in the early 2010s, had a pair of six-win seasons in the mid-2010s and won five games in 2018.
Trinity won only one game over the 2019 and 2020-21 seasons but have regrouped with back-to-back four-win seasons, despite playing in the challenging PAC 1A/2A led by powers Eastern Randolph and Randleman.
Bradley returns to the area after coaching rival Wheatmore from 2013 to 2016, leading the Warriors to 14 wins.
BASEBALL
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, ARCHBISHOP MOLLOY
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – High Point Christian beat Archbishop Molloy (N.Y.) 9-1 in the Mingo Bay baseball tournament Wednesday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Tony Lopez pitched a no-hitter for the Cougars (16-2), who scored six runs in the seventh. Lopez struck out eight in six innings, followed by Kelley with no hits and two strikeouts in one inning.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, CHERRYVILLE
SHALLOTTE – Southwest Guilford fell 2-0 against Cherryville in the Beach Diamond Invitational baseball tournament Wednesday at West Brunswick.
Evan Hyde and Wyatt Stanley each had a hit for the Cowboys (12-6). Kaden Morgan took the pitching loss, striking out two in 4 1/3 innings.
EAST DAVIDSON, SOUTH DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson won 13-3 in five innings against South Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Wednesday at East.
Caleb Snovak got the win for the Golden Eagles (11-3 overall, 7-0 conference), who scored seven runs in the fifth inning.
GIRLS SOCCER
TRINITY, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN – Trinity defeated Randleman 4-3 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Wednesday at Randleman. The Bulldogs improved to 3-9-1 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
