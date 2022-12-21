High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.