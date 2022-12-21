TRINITY — Trinity’s gymnasium will soon be named after boys basketball coach Tim Kelly.
The Randolph County school board voted last week and the school announced plans for a ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 24, during the Bulldogs’ home game against rival Wheatmore. The ceremony will take place between the varsity girls and boys games.
Kelly came to the school in 1989 and retired from teaching in 2014. Following a brief hiatus, he resumed his coaching duties. He has led Trinity to more than 600 wins, eight conference titles and six conference tournament championships.
The Bulldogs won the NCHSAA 3A championship in 2004, the program’s first title since 1949, and reached the 3A final in 2008.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN BOYS, LOGAN
ADVANCE — High Point Christian’s boys beat Logan (W.Va.) 50-33 on Tuesday in the Big Shots Rise Winter Jam at Rise Indoor Sports.
The Cougars improved to 6-4 and continued play Wednesday against Quality Education and will play Word of Life today.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN GIRLS, WEST RIDGE
BRISTOL, Va. — High Point Christian’s girls topped West Ridge (Tenn.) 52-48 on Tuesday in the Doc Maples Holiday Hoops Tournament.
The Cougars improved to 6-4 and will continue play in the tournament through today.
WHEATMORE, EAST DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — Wheatmore defeated East Davidson 62-40 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at East.
Riley Strickland scored 26 points while Tyler Kimball had 16 points for the Warriors (4-5). Brogan Hill scored 15 points for the Golden Eagles (1-10).
THOMASVILLE, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO — Thomasville edged host Asheboro 80-77 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday.
The Bulldogs improved to 5-2.
In the girls game, Thomasville lost 60-9 to move to 0-7.
TRINITY, WEST DAVIDSON
TRINITY — Trinity crushed West Davidson 76-38 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Trinity.
Dominic Payne scored 26 points to lead the Bulldogs (10-2). Brandon Campbell added 19 points while Dylan Hodges had 14 points.
In the girls game, Trinity won 44-38 to improve to 8-4.
