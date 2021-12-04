TRINITY — Trinity defeated Oak Grove 53-40 in nonconference boys basketball Friday at Trinity. Trace Moffitt scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs (4-0), who led 37-16 at halftime. Dominic Payne had 13 points and Brandon Campbell had 10.
In the girls game, Oak Grove won 48-38. Zaire Jones had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the Grizzlies (4-1), who led 31-12 at halftime. Trista Charles added 13 points, while Avery Ray had 11 points. Autumn Gentry scored 28 points to lead Trinity (1-3).
WESLEYAN BOYS, CHRIST SCHOOL
ARDEN — Christ School edged Wesleyan Christian in NCISAA boys basketball Friday at Christ School
Luke Grace had 16 points and five rebounds for the Trojans (2-4). Cam Parker added 12 points, three rebounds and one assist, while Jefferson McLamb had nine points, five rebounds and two assists.
Wesleyan will visit Cannon on Tuesday before hosting rival High Point Christian on Friday.
HPCA, GRACE CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian topped Grace Christian 44-42 in nonconference boys basketball Friday at HPCA.
Thomas McIntosh had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the Cougars. Darius Kane added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Isaiah Sanders had seven points and seven rebounds.
In the girls game, HPCA won 66-15. Kennedy Powell had 12 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks, while Sarah Utley chipped in 11 points, six steals and five rebounds.
BISHOP BOYS, LINCOLN CHARTER
CONCORD — Bishop McGuinness’ boys fell to Lincoln Charter 68-54 in the Battle of the Mill showcase Saturday at Cox Mill.
Andrew Schrage scored 13 points to lead the Villains (2-3), who led 18-17 after one quarter but trailed 41-26 at halftime. Dawson McAlhany had 12 points, followed by John Campbell with 10 points.
BISHOP, CHRIST THE KING
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness rolled past Christ the King 51-17 in nonconference girls basketball Friday at Bishop.
Adelaide Jernigan scored 11 points to lead the Villains (4-0), who led 16-3 after one quarter and 33-6 at halftime. Katie Deal added eight points, while Charley Chappell, Tate Chappell and Kiersten Varner each had six.
In the boys game, Bishop won 68-60. Dawson McAlhaney scored 28 points to lead the Villains, who led 29-16 after one quarter and 44-36 at halftime. Rio O’Hale, John Campbell and Riggs Handy each added nine points.
LEDFORD, E. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — Ledford cruised past county rival East Davidson 73-32 in nonconference boys basketball Friday at East.
Alex Reece scored 19 points to lead the Panthers (2-0), followed by Nate Carr with 12 points, Scottie Yaudes with 11 points and Nic Morgan with 10 points.
Brogan Hill scored 14 points to lead East (0-3).
In the girls game, Ledford rolled to a 51-25 victory. Sarah Ledbetter scored 11 points to lead the Panthers (2-0), who led 20-8 after one quarter and 30-11 at halftime. Morgan Harrison and Aramy Grier each had 10 points.
Callie Warrick scored nine points to lead East (0-4).
GLENN, N. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Northern Guilford beat Glenn 62-41 in nonconference boys basketball Friday at Northern.
The Bobcats dipped to 2-3.
In the girls game, Glenn lost 65-32 to drop to 4-2.
RAGSDALE BOYS, S. GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale topped Southern Guilford 50-38 in nonconference boys basketball Friday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers improved to 3-1, while the Storm dipped to 2-1.
NCLA, STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN
KERNERSVILLE — NC Leadership Academy edged Statesville Christian 58-56 in double overtime Friday in boys basketball at NCLA.
Will Martin had 18 points and two rebounds for the Falcons (5-1), who outscored Statesville 5-3 in the second overtime after the score was tied 46-46 the end of regulation and 53-53 after one overtime.
Nick Hurst added nine points and nine rebounds, while Scotty Stanley had nine points and seven rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.