FARMER — Trinity defeated Southwestern Randolph 63-56 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Thursday at Southwestern Randolph.
Dylan Hodges scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs, who improved to 13-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference. Dominic Payne added 17 points, followed by Aidan Blakely with nine points.
WHEATMORE, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN — Randleman topped Wheatmore 57-53 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Thursday at Randleman.
Adam Harrison and Jaguar Williams each scored 12 points for the Warriors (7-7 overall, 2-3 conference), who trailed 30-26 at halftime.Tyler Kimball added 11 points.
In the girls game, Randleman won 64-54. Wheatmore dropped to 9-5 and 3-2.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL DDCC, GTCC
JAMESTOWN — Davidson-Davie Community College defeated Guilford Technical Community College 101-70 in men’s basketball Thursday at the Ragsdale YMCA.
LJ Rogers had 12 points and four assists for the Storm (17-2 overall, 12-1 conference), who led 60-29 at halftime. Bryce Douglas added 11 points, followed by Chase Mebane with 10 points and seven rebounds and Tim Boulware with 10 points and six rebounds.
Raequane Key had 24 points and seven rebounds while Kemet Sudan had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Titans.
DDCC made 36 of 38 (45%) from the field for the game, including 10 of 27 (37%) from 3-point range. GTCC made 26 of 58 (45%), including 3 of 12 (25%) from 3.
The Storm play again Monday at home at 7 p.m. against Catawba Valley CC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.