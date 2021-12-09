TRYO — Trinity defeated West Davidson 76-42 in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday at West Davidson.
Dominic Payne scored 28 points to lead the Bulldogs, followed by Aidan Blakely with 14 points and Dylan Hodges with 11 points.
LEDFORD, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN — Ledford fell 56-35 against Randleman in nonconference girls basketball Wednesday at Randleman.
Morgan Harrison scored 10 points to lead the Panthers (2-1), which trailed 23-16 at halftime. Aramy Grier added seven points, while Aaliyah Townes and Devon DeLellis each had six points.
EAST DAVIDSON, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE — East Davidson lost 75-42 against Providence Grove in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday at Providence Grove.
In the girls game, East fell 59-34. Both Golden Eagles teams dipped to 0-6.
INDOOR TRACK AT JDL FAST TRACK
WINSTON-SALEM — Southern Guilford won three events while Southwest Guilford and Ragsdale each won two to highlight Tuesday’s meet hosted by Southwest Guilford at JDL Fast Track.
Tianna Spinks (girls 55, 7.41; girls 500, 1:23.34) and James Squires (boys shot put, 41-10.50) won for Southern, which had three other top-10 finishes.
Tamya Davidson (girls shot put, 32-02.00) and Micah Lamour (boys pole vault, 9-06.00) won for Southwest, which had 12 other top-five finishes.
John Howard (boys 1600, 4:51.39; boys 3200, 10:29.16) won for Ragsdale, which had two other top-five finishes.
TW Andrews had four top-10 finishes, highlighted by the boys 4x200 relay (third, 1:48.83) and Tamarja Payne (boys shot put — fourth, 34-10.00) in the top five.
High Point Central had three top-10 finishes, highlighted by the boys 4x200 relay (fourth, 1:50.11) and Ellic Locklear (boys shot put — second, 36-10.50).
AT JDL FAST TRACK’
WINSTON-SALEM — Oak Grove’s boys and Bishop McGuinness’ girls each finished fifth in the team totals during Monday’s H.O.T. Chocolate indoor track meet Monday at JDL Fast Track.
Oak Grove totaled 45 points in the boys team total, while Bishop was sixth with 40 points. Parkland won the eight-team event with 112 points.
Bishop finished with 51 points in the girls team total, while Oak Grove was seventh with 36 points. Parkland again won the eight-team event with 146 points.
Chloe Koper won the girls 1000-meter run (3:27.45) and the girls 1600-meter run (5:52.62) while Jacob Murphy won the boys high jump (5.00) to highlight Oak Grove.
Zoe Smith (girls long jump — third, 14-05.00), Lauren Davis (girls short put — third, 26-02.00), Murphy (boys 300 — fifth, 39.97; boys shot put — 36-09.00), Kent Sidden (boys 1000 — fifth, 3:11.60), Cooper Long (boys 1600 — 5:13.70; boys 3200 — second, 11:39.74), Evan Bonner (boys pole vault — second, 8-06.00) also had top-five finishes for the Grizzlies.
Sofia Wolff (girls 1000 — second, 3:41.70), Mary Grace Lipscomb (girls 1000 — fifth, 3:57.53), Lourdes Lopez (girls 1600 — second, 6:07.11), Caroline Beamon (girls 3200 — fourth, 16:14.65; girls 55 hurdles — fifth, 12:16), Arrington Culbertson (boys 1000 — fourth, 3:06.01; boys 3200 — third, 11:44.36); Noah Goodman (boys 3200 — fourth, 11:59. 89), Andrew Lankau (boys shot put — second, 41-05.00) and the girls 4x400 (fifth, 4:54.75), girls 4x800 (second, 11:13.45), boys 4x200 (fourth, 1:40.96) relays finished in the top five for the Villains.
