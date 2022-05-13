LAWNDALE – Nineteenth-seeded Trinity upset third-seeded Burns 11-7 on Thursday at Burns in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A West baseball playoffs.
Cade Hill had three hits to lead the Bulldogs (19-9), who took the lead for good with five runs in the second inning. Siler Parrish, Landon Mowery, Cole Mince, Landen Mosley and Reigo Rodriguez each had multi-hit games as Trinity totaled 14 hits for the game. Parrish had a home run, while Mosley had a double.
Rodriguez struck out two over 3 1/3 innings on the mound.
Trinity will visit sixth-seeded West Stokes in the third round.
SW GUILFORD, PROVIDENCE
CHARLOTTE – Top-seeded and undefeated Providence beat 17th-seeded Southwest Guilford 12-2 on Thursday at Providence in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A West baseball playoffs.
The Cowboys finished the season with a 20-10 overall record.
LEDFORD, NW CABARRUS
WALLBURG – Second-seeded Ledford rolled past 18th-seeded Northwest Cabarrus 9-3 on Thursday at Ledford in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A West baseball playoffs.
Wilmer Martinez had three hits while Walker Bethune had a hit and two RBIs to key the Panthers (20-3). Bryce England had two hits and an RBI, while Lucas Glover added a hit and an RBI.
Bethune got the mound win, striking out seven in five innings. Garrett Roark pitched just over an inning before Gabe Barker finished off the victory.
Ledford will host 10th-seeded St. Stephens in the third round.
BISHOP, EAST WILKES
KERNERSVILLE – Eleventh-seeded Bishop McGuinness lost 12-4 against East Wilkes on Thursday at Bishop in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A West baseball playoffs.
The Villains concluded their season with a 15-6 overall record.
WESTCHESTER CD, DAVIDSON DAY
HIGH POINT – Second-seeded Westchester Country Day topped seventh-seeded Davidson Day 12-3 on Tuesday at Westchester in the second round of the NCISAA 2A West baseball playoffs.
The Wildcats will host Freedom Christian, seeded No. 3 in the East, in the quarterfinals today at 1 p.m.
Crawford Elrod had two hits and two RBIs for the Wildcats (15-4). Tate Vogler added a double and two RBIs, while Josh Hammond, Caleb Hammond and Ryan Engle each had two hits and an RBI. Carson Daniel, who doubled, also had two hits. Bryce Hooker and Trey Johnson each chipped in a double and an RBI.
Vogler got the pitching win, striking out eight in five innings, before Daniel struck out three over the final two innings.
NCISAA QUARTERFINALS TIMES SET
HIGH POINT – Third-seeded High Point Christian will host sixth-seeded Cary Christian today at 1 p.m. at Oak View Baptist Church in the NCISAA 3A baseball playoffs, while second-seeded Wesleyan Christian will welcome seventh-seeded Metrolina Christian at 5 p.m. at Wesleyan’s Alumni Field.
BOYS LACROSSE
BISHOP McGUINNESS, HICKORY
KERNERSVILLE – Second-seeded Bishop McGuinness beat third-seeded Hickory 9-6 on Thursday at Bishop in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A West boys lacrosse playoffs.
The Villains improved to 18-4 overall and will face either top-seeded Lake Norman Charter or fourth-seeded Christ the King in the regional championship Tuesday at the higher seed.
SOFTBALL
OAK GROVE, C. DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON – Thirteenth-seeded Oak Grove fell 3-1 against fourth-seeded Central Davidson on Thursday at Central Davidson in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A West softball playoffs.
The Grizzlies, who remained tied 1-1 into the fifth inning, concluded their season with a 14-9-1 overall record.
HP CHRISTIAN, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN
WALLBURG – Top-seeded High Point Christian crushed eighth-seeded SouthLake Christian 15-0 on Thursday at Wallburg Baptist Church in the opening round of the NCISAA 3A softball playoffs.
Blakely Bowman went 2 for 2 to lead the Cougars, while Laci Jarrell, Mary Douglas Hayworth and Maci Burkhart each had one hit. Lexi Hall got the pitching win, striking out six while allowing no hits in three innings.
HPCA (13-6-1) will host Fayetteville Christian on Tuesday in the semifinals.
BOYS TENNIS
WESTCHESTER CD, GREENFIELD
HIGH POINT – Eighth-seeded Westchester Country Day defeated Greenfield 5-2 on Thursday at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek courts in the second round of the NCISAA Division III boys tennis playoffs.
Max Verellen, Clark Clodfelter and Ben Hunsberger won in singles for the Wildcats, while Verellen/Clodfelter and Preston Kendrick/Holland Shoaf won in doubles. Westchester (6-7) will visit top-seeded Rocky Mount Academy today.
HP CHRISTIAN, CARY CHRISTIAN
CARY – High Point Christian lost 7-0 against eighth-seeded Cary Christian on Thursday at Cary in the second round of the NCISAA Division II boys tennis playoffs.
The Cougars finished the season with a 1-12 overall record.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, PROVIDENCE DAY
CHARLOTTE – Wesleyan Christian fell 7-0 against sixth-seeded Providence Day on Thursday at Providence Day in the second round of the NCISAA Division I boys tennis playoffs.
The Trojans finished the season with a 6-6 overall record.
GIRLS SOCCER
SEVEN TEAMS MAKE PLAYOFFS
TRIAD – Seven area teams – Bishop McGuinness, East Davidson, Wheatmore, Oak Grove, Ledford, Southwest Guilford and Ragsdale – make the girls soccer playoffs that were announced Friday.
Here are the first-round pairings scheduled for Monday:
1A West – No. 31 Blue Ridge at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness
2A West – No. 18 East Davidson at No. 15 Southwestern Randolph; No. 31 East Rutherford at No. 2 Wheatmore
3A West – No. 25 Oak Grove at No. 8 Enka; No. 26 Ledford at No. 7 Atkins
4A West – No. 25 Southwest Guilford at No. 8 Watauga; No. 24 Ragsdale at No. 9 Independence.
SW GUILFORD, BISHOP McGUINNESS
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford defeated Bishop McGuinness in a nonconference meeting of two of the area’s top girls soccer teams Thursday at Southwest.
Kaitlyn Wykoff scored two goals to lead the Cowgirls (13-11), who led 1-0 at halftime. Laurel Collins made 12 saves for Southwest while Emily Agejew made six for the Villains (15-4).
TRACK
PTAC CHAMPIONSHIP
LEWISVILLE – High Point Christian’s boys finished second to highlight Thursday’s PTAC championship meet at Forsyth Country Day.
Forsyth won both team titles – its boys posting 168.5 points, ahead of HPCA with 95, and its girls totaling 196, beating Greensboro Day with 158. Westchester Country Day’s boys were fourth in the sixth-team field with 76, while, on the girls side, HPCA was fifth with 26 and Westchester was sixth with 20.
Posting top-three finishes for HPCA were: Isaiah Sanders (first – boys 100; first – boys 200), Xavier Dover (third – boys 100; third – boys 200), Cole Johnson (third – boys 3200), Benny Limbacher (third – boys 300 hurdles), Reade Guthrie (second– boys pole vault), Preston Utley (third – boys pole vault), Georgia Walls (third – girls 200), plus the boys 4x100 (second), girls 4x200 (second) and girls 4x400 (third) relays.
Posting top-three finishes for Westchester were: Cleveland Armentrout (second – boys 100), Ben Bublitz (third – boys 400), Cruz Hesling (second – boys 800; first – boys 1600; second – boys 3200), Connor Apple (first – boys pole vault) and Ali Schwartz (third – girls 1600), as well as the boys 4x200 (first) and boys 4x400 (first) relays.
