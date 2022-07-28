HIGH POINT – The HiToms and Mickey Truck Bodies again have teamed up to host the second annual Triad Kickoff Classic football jamboree Aug. 10-12.

Thirteen area high schools are slated to participate: High Point Central, Southwest Guilford, Andrews, High Point Christian, Bishop McGuinness, East Davidson, Ledford, Oak Grove, Ragsdale, Thomasville, Wheatmore, North Davidson and Randleman.

Trending Videos