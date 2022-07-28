HIGH POINT – The HiToms and Mickey Truck Bodies again have teamed up to host the second annual Triad Kickoff Classic football jamboree Aug. 10-12.
Thirteen area high schools are slated to participate: High Point Central, Southwest Guilford, Andrews, High Point Christian, Bishop McGuinness, East Davidson, Ledford, Oak Grove, Ragsdale, Thomasville, Wheatmore, North Davidson and Randleman.
Last year’s event, which featured eight teams, was originally scheduled for two nights at AJ Simeon Stadium but was squeezed into one because of the weather. This year’s event will stretch across three nights – at Truist Point that Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 10-11, and at Simeon that Friday, Aug. 12.
• Wednesday at Truist Point – High Point Central vs. Ragsdale, 6:30 p.m.; Andrews vs. High Point Christian, 8.
• Thursday at Truist Point – Southwest Guilford vs. North Davidson, 6:30 p.m.; North Davidson vs. Randleman, 8.
• Friday at AJ Simeon Stadium – High Point Central vs. Ledford, 6 p.m.; East Davidson vs. Andrews, 6; High Point Christian vs. Bishop McGuinness, 7; Oak Grove vs. Thomasville, 7; Wheatmore vs. High Point Central, 8.
BLAKE TO COACH EAST-WEST BOYS SOCCER
TRIAD – Ledford’s John Blake has been selected to coach boys soccer in the 2023 NCCA East-West All-Star Games, the association announced Thursday.
Clayton’s John Asmussen will coach the East squad. Fike’s Chris Mizelle and Rockingham County’s Tim Buck were selected for the girls teams.
In football, East Duplin’s Battle Holley will coach the East, assisted by Northern Nash’s Andrew Farriss, Terry Sanford’s Bruce McClelland, Northeastern’s Antonio Moore, Franklinton’s Darrin Stinson and Gates County’s Matt Biggy.
Mallard Creek’s Kennedy Tinsley will coach the West, assisted by North Henderson’s Jim Beatty, Butler’s Brian Hales, Reagan’s Josh McGee, Erwin’s Rodney Pruett and Grimsley’s Norman Weeks.
In basketball, East Wake’s K. Gerald Melton will coach the boys East team, assisted by Rosewood’s Daniel Mitchell, while East Lincoln’s Jon Hancock will coach the boys West team, assisted by Ardrey Kell’s Mike Craft. Southeast Raleigh’s Nicole Meyers will coach the East girls, assisted by Union Pine’s Anissa Little, while Mountain Heritage’s Susie Shelton will coach the West girls, assisted by North Mecklenburg’s Jennifer Baker.
The East-West games, which honor recently graduated seniors, are held annually in July in Greensboro.
Clayton’s Marlon Lee, assisted by Pisgah’s Brandon Holloway, will coach the girls while Jack Britt’s Ike Walke, assisted by RJ Reynolds’ Billy Martin, will coach the boys in the Carolinas Basketball Classic. The date and venue have yet to be set.
TIME SET FOR ACC TITLE GAME
CHARLOTTE — The 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game will kick off at 8 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The game, which pits the winner of the Atlantic Division vs. the winner of the Coastal Division, will be televised by ABC.
FOWLER LATEST WYNDHAM ADDITION
GREENSBORO — Crowd favorite Rickie Fowler will play in next week’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced Thursday.
Fowler, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, has just one top-20 finish this season, a third at the CJ Cup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.