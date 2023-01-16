KERNERSVILLE — Over a dozen area athletes finished in the top three of their weight classes to highlight Saturday’s Phillip Reed Rumble wrestling tournament at Glenn.
Placing in the top three were: Glenn’s Alexander Lopez (first, 132), Wesley Grant (second, 182) and Jeziel Perez (third, 220); Ledford’s Collin Schoeppner (second, 138)
Ragsdale’s Bradley Yokum (first, 113), Cherish Charley (first, 100), Noah Richardson (first, 220), Kenneth Merino (first, 106), Isaac Sheehan (second, 120), Alexzander Little (third, 285) and Ernesto Garcia-Hernandez (third, 145)
Southwest Guilford’s Donovan Edwards (first, 138) and Dawson Clark (first, 285); Trinity’s Heather Vuong (third, 100); and Wheatmore’s Trey Swaney (second, 132) and Dominic Hittepole (second, 160).
TROY — Thomasville swept all five of its matches during Saturday’s Montgomery Central Duals at Montgomery Central.
The Bulldogs won 42-32 against Montgomery Central, 52-22 against Oak Grove, 60-21 against Randleman, 52-23 against Southwestern Randolph and 54-30 against Lexington.
Ramiro Gutierrez, Josue Gomez and Carlos Vasquez each won five matches for the Bulldogs, while Eriberto Torres and Owen Callicutt each won four matches, and BJ Sivongxey, Jonathan Rodriguez and Jon Fuentes each won three matches.
Oak Grove, in its five matches, was highlighted by wins including 48-35 against Randleman, 45-33 against Providence Grove, 48-30 against Richmond County and 52-30 against West Wilkes.
Juan Alcazar won five matches for the Grizzlies while Kenneth Bell, Dagan Strickland, Brian Byrd, Carson Mendenhall and Isaiah McGuffin won four and Blake Shinault and Zavian Jones won three.
SARAH WILKES INVITATIONAL
EDEN — Trinity’s Spencer May and Joey Smith won their weight classes while Brayden Hall took third in Saturday’s Sarah Wilkes Invitational wrestling tournament hosted by Morehead.
May won at 120 pounds while Smith won at 220 pounds. Hall took third place at 113 pounds.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, 1 OF 1 ACADEMY
CHARLOTTE — High Point Christian fell 66-43 against 1 of 1 Academy in girls basketball Saturday at United Faith. The Cougars dipped to 11-7 overall.
RANDLEMAN — Trinity rolled past Randleman 67-55 in PAC 1A/2A boys basketball Friday at Randleman. Dylan Hodges scored 23 points while Dominic Payne added 17 points to lead the Bulldogs, who improved to 14-4 overall and 4-2 in the conference.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CORNERSTONE CHARTER
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness raced past Cornerstone Charter 73-11 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls basketball Friday at Bishop.
Adelaide Jernigan scored 16 points to lead the Villains (14-1 overall, 4-0 conference), who led 22-3 after one quarter. Katie Deal added eight points as 13 players scored for Bishop.
In the boys game, Bishop won 75-30. Jamison Graves scored 17 points followed by John Campbell with 16 and Nick Graves with 10 for the Villains (12-5, 3-1), who led 18-8 after one quarter.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford topped High Point Central 62-38 in Mid-State 3A Conference play Friday at Southern.
Daeshaun Ross scored 11 points to lead the Storm (13-3 overall, 7-0 conference). Jamias Ferere, Jyi Dawkins and Jucqarie Love each added 10 points. Zak Price scored 13 for the Bison (1-16, 1-6).
