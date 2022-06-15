TRIAD — Three area players have been selected to the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association’s all-state teams.
Ledford’s Walker Bethune and Bailey Smith were named to the 3A team, while Southwest Guilford’s Wyatt Stanley was chosen for the 4A team.
Ledford went 20-4, won the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference regular season and reached the third round of the state playoffs. Southwest went 20-9, won the Metro 4A Conference tournament and reached the second round of the state playoffs.
In the 1A, Perquiman’s Tanner Thach was the player of the year and North Moore’s Robert Garner was the pitcher of the year. In the 2A, Randleman’s Brooks Brannon was the player of the year and Whiteville’s Ty Lawson was the pitcher of the year.
In the 3A, Southern Nash’s Landen Baker was the player of the year and South Brunswick’s Aubrey Smith was the pitcher of the year. In the 4A, DH Conley’s Matthew Matthijs was the player of the year and Providence’s Eli Jerzembeck was the pitcher of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.