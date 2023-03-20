ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Sixth-seeded Catawba defeated third-seeded Cal State Dominguez Hills 77-70 in the NCAA Division II women’s basketball quarterfinals Monday in the St. Joseph Civic Center.
Lyrik Thorne – a senior guard and a former Ledford standout – scored 27 points to lead the Indians (29-5), who will face either second-seeded Minnesota-Duluth or seventh-seeded Assumption in the semifinals Wednesday.
Thorne, the program’s first D2CCA first team all-region selection, made seven shots from the field, including three 3-pointers, and hit 10 of 12 free throws. She also dished five assists and had three rebounds, a steal and a block.
DDCC BEGINS CHAMPIONSHIP JOURNEY
DANVILLE, Ill. – Davidson-Davie Community College will begin play in the NJCAA DII men’s basketball championship today in Danville, Illinois.
The top-seeded Storm will take on 16th-seeded Florida Gateway at 2 p.m. in the Mary Miller Center. The winner of that game will face either eighth-seeded Macomb or ninth-seeded Chesapeake in the second-round of the four-round tournament.
DDCC (32-0) is coming off a South Atlantic A District championship, defeating Pitt Community College 85-71 in the championship March 5.
OAKLEY MAKES NCAA WRESTLING APPEARANCE
TULSA, Okla. – Appalachian State’s Ethan Oakley competed in last week’s NCAA Division I wrestling championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Oakley – a redshirt freshman who began the season as a backup and a former Wheatmore standout – received an at-large bid into the tournament. He was a three-time state champion, as well as a state runner-up, at Wheatmore.
Seeded No. 33 at 133 pounds, he defeated No. 32 McGwire Midkiff from North Dakota State 5-3 in their opening match Thursday. He advanced to face top-seeded Roman Bravo-Young from Penn State, which won the team title, and lost 12-3.
Oakley – who helped Appalachian State win Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles and earn a No. 20 national ranking – completed his tournament against No. 16 Joe Heilmann from Rutgers 8-4 in the wrestleback bracket.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY
THOMASVILLE – Bishop McGuinness fell 8-5 against Forsyth Country Day in the HiToms Varsity Classic baseball showcase Saturday afternoon at Finch Field.
The Villains moved to 3-3.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CARDINAL GIBBONS
RALEIGH – Bishop McGuinness lost 18-9 against tournament host Cardinal Gibbons in boys lacrosse Saturday at Cardinal Gibbons.
The Villains dipped to 4-3.
