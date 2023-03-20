ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Sixth-seeded Catawba defeated third-seeded Cal State Dominguez Hills 77-70 in the NCAA Division II women’s basketball quarterfinals Monday in the St. Joseph Civic Center.

Lyrik Thorne – a senior guard and a former Ledford standout – scored 27 points to lead the Indians (29-5), who will face either second-seeded Minnesota-Duluth or seventh-seeded Assumption in the semifinals Wednesday.

Trending Videos