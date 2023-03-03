NCAA logo.jpg

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Catawba’s Lyrik Thorne has earned South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball player of the year, the conference announced in its postseason awards Thursday.

Thorne, a senior guard who starred at Ledford, is one of the league leaders in scoring as she averaged 19.7 points per game. She has scored 571 points this season in 29 games, helping to lead Catawba to a 25-4 record and the SAC Piedmont Division title. Thorne was also selected First Team All-SAC.

