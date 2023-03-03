ROCK HILL, S.C. – Catawba’s Lyrik Thorne has earned South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball player of the year, the conference announced in its postseason awards Thursday.
Thorne, a senior guard who starred at Ledford, is one of the league leaders in scoring as she averaged 19.7 points per game. She has scored 571 points this season in 29 games, helping to lead Catawba to a 25-4 record and the SAC Piedmont Division title. Thorne was also selected First Team All-SAC.
Wingate’s Emily Hege, a former North Davidson standout, was selected the conference’s freshman of the year. She averaged 13.4 points per game and was also named to the All-Freshman team.
LANGLEYS EARN SOCON AWARDS
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – UNCG’s Kobe Langley has been named the Southern Conference’s men’s basketball defensive player of the year while Keyshaun Langley was selected first team all-conference, the SoCo announced in its postseason awards Wednesday.
Kobe Langley is UNCG’s fifth defensive player of the year in the last six seasons. With 56 total steals and 1.8 per game, Kobe Langley is second in the SoCon only to his twin brother, Keyshaun. Kobe Langley also leads the SoCon and ranks 28th in NCAA Division I with a 2.7 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Keyshaun Langley was named to the coaches and media All-SoCon first teams. He leads the team in scoring average at 14.7 points per game, while his 57 steals and 1.8 steals per game lead the conference. His .429 3-point percentage and 90 3-pointers made are third in the conference, also both leading the team.
The Langleys, both senior guards, starred at Southwest Guilford, where they helped the Cowboys win state championships in 2017 and 2019.
TRINITY – Wheatmore topped West Davidson 4-1 in nonconference baseball Thursday at Wheatmore.
Mason Rich, who got the win, and Jonathan Heraldo pitched for the Warriors (2-0).
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, TRINITY
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford raced past Trinity 21-0 in three innings Thursday in nonconference softball at Southwest.
Caroline Christman had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Cowgirls (2-0). Alyssa Walker had a hit and three RBIs while Kaylen Roan had two hits and an RBI. Christman got the pitching win, striking out eight while allowing one hit.
OAK GROVE, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE – Oak Grove defeated Providence Grove 7-0 in nonconference softball Thursday at Providence Grove. The Grizzlies improved to 3-0.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, BISHOP McGUINNESS
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford swept Bishop McGuinness 9-0 in nonconference boys tennis Thursday at Southwest.
Trung Nguyen, Tim Vo, Parker Perry, Grant Prevatt, Jack Perko and Alex Toney won in singles for the Cowboys, while Nguyen/Vo, Perry/Perko and Prevatt/Owen Ray won in doubles.
Southwest improved to 2-1 while the Villains opened their season 0-1.
WALLBURG – Ledford defeated East Davidson 8-1 in nonconference boys tennis Thursday at Ledford. The Panthers improved to 2-1 while the Golden Eagles dipped to 1-1.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GLENN
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford topped Glenn 20-2 in nonconference boys lacrosse Thursday at Southwest.
The Cowboys improved to 1-1 while the Bobcats opened their season 0-1.
TRINITY – Trinity tied Salisbury 1-1 in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Trinity. The Bulldogs moved to 1-1-1.
DAVIDSON-DAVIE, GUILFORD TECH
WILMINGTON – Davidson-Davie Community College beat Guilford Technical Community College 113-74 in the Region 10 men’s basketball conference tournament quarterfinal Friday at Cape Fear Community College.
Chase Mebane had 30 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Storm (30-0), who led 57-39 at halftime. Trey Field added 18 points while Jaheim Taylor had 16 points as DDCC shot 53% from the field for the game.
Raequane Key scored 22 points for the Titans, who shot 35%.
DDCC will play again today at 2 p.m. against either Catawba Valley or Louisburg.
