TRIAD – Catawba’s Lyrik Thorne and Guilford’s Tyler Dearman each earned their conference’s player of the week honor this week.
Thorne – a former Ledford standout – was named the South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball player of the week, while Dearman – a former Southern Guilford standout – was selected the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week.
Thorne, a senior guard, helped lead Catawba to a 67-51 win against Elizabeth City State and a 94-85 win against Carson-Newman. She had 13 points, four assists and four steals against Elizabeth City State, plus 29 points – hitting seven 3-pointers – and four assists against Carson-Newman.
She is averaging 19 points per game this season as Catawba is 18-4 overall and currently sits atop the SAC’s Piedmont Division at 10-2.
Dearman, a senior guard, scored a career-high 28 points in the Quakers’ 75-65 win against Ferrum – hitting 10 of 18 shots. He added four rebounds, three steals and an assist. He also scored 30 points – hitting 9 of 15 shots – in a 71-63 win against Randolph, plus had three rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.
He is third in the conference in 3-pointers made (50) and steals (42), fourth in total points (361), fifth in points per game (16.4) and eight in offensive rebounds (50) as Guilford has gone 18-4 overall and 11-2 in the conference, sitting in second.
DAVIDSON-DAVIE, PATRICK & HENRY
THOMASVILLE – Davidson-Davie Community College beat Patrick & Henry Community College 80-77 in men’s basketball Monday at Brinkley Gym.
Chase Mebane had 17 points and six rebounds to lead the Storm (22-0 overall, 16-0 conference), who led 32-23 at halftime. Jahlen King added 16 points, followed by Aaron Ross with 11 points and six rebounds. Jaheim Taylor also had nine points and six steals.
DDCC shot 45% from the field for the game while Patrick & Henry shot 41%.
The Storm will play tonight against Guilford Tech in Jamestown.
MIAMI – Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat has been selected to play in the NBA All-Star Game this month.
Adebayo, who starred at High Point Christian in 2015-16 and helped the Cougars reach the NCISAA 3A finals that season, will make his second all-star appearance after being selected in 2020.
He is averaging 21.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in 49 games played this season. The NBA All-Star weekend will be held Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.