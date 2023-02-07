TRIAD – Catawba’s Lyrik Thorne and Guilford’s Tyler Dearman each earned their conference’s player of the week honor this week.

Thorne – a former Ledford standout – was named the South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball player of the week, while Dearman – a former Southern Guilford standout – was selected the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week.

