CONCORD — Thomasville defeated Albemarle 57-21, Corvian Community 78-0 and JM Robinson 54-30 in a quad-match Thursday at JM Robinson.
Winning for the Bulldogs against Albemarle were: Jonathan Rodriguez (152 pounds, fall), Ramiro Gutierrez (160, forfeit), Owen Callicutt (170, forfeit), Gary Pemberton (182, forfeit), Taj Gabriel (220, fall), Deshawn Holman (285, dec 7-6), Josue Gomez (113, fall), Carlos Vasquez (126, forfeit), Jon Fuentes (138, forfeit), Eriberto Torres (145, fall).
Winning against Corvian were: Torres (145, forfeit), Alex Hernandez (152, fall), Gutierrez (160, dec 5-1), Callicutt (170, fall), Pemberton (182, forfeit), Marco Martinez (195, forfeit), Gabriel (220, forfeit), Holman (285, forfeit), BJ Sivongxey (106, forfeit), Gomez (113, forfeit), Pablo Rodriguez (120, forfeit), Vasquez (126, fall), Alexi Perez (132, dec 9-5) and Fuentes (138, forfeit).
Winning against JM Robinson were: Gutierrez (160, fall), Martinez (195, forfeit), Holman (285, fall), Sivongxey (106, forfeit), Gomez (113, forfeit), Pablo Rodriguez (120, forfeit), Vasquez (126, fall), Torres (145, forfeit) and Hernandez (152, forfeit).
AT WHEATMORE
TRINITY — Southwestern Randolph topped Wheatmore 43-36 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference wrestling Thursday at Wheatmore.
Winning for the Warriors were: Micah Agner (113 pounds, forfeit), Terry Presnell (120, forfeit), Trey Swaney (126, fall), Noah Browning (17, forfeit), Randy Spencer (182, fall) and Renato Barron (285, forfeit).
AT MOREHEAD
EDEN — TW Andrews lost against Morehead 66-18 and against Reidsville 66-12 in Mid-State 2A Conference wrestling Wednesday at Morehead.
Winning for the Red Raiders against Morehead were: Antonio Perry (132, fall), Marcel Bailey (195, forfeit) and Carrington Bell (220, fall).
Winning against Reidsville were: Caleb Yarrington (182, forfeit) and Bailey (220, forfeit).
BASKETBALL BISHOP McGUINNESS, BETHANY COMMUNITY
SUMMERFIELD — Bishop McGuinness cruised past Bethany Community 60-5 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls basketball Thursday at Bethany.
Adelaide Jernigan scored 17 points to lead the Villains (9-3 overall, 2-0 conference), who led 27-3 after one quarter. Izzy Ross added nine points as 11 players scored for Bishop, ranked No. 55 in the state overall and No. 4 among NCHSAA 1A teams..
MIDDLE SCHOOL HP CHRISTIAN, WESTCHESTER GIRLS
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian defeated Westchester Country Day 43-5 in middle school girls basketball on Thursday.
Layren Sexton led HPCA with 12 points. Landyn Smith had 11, and M.J. Henning and Sara Kate Carr added six each.
BOYS B TEAM
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day topped High Point Christian 52-32 in middle school boys basketball on Thursday. Mason Pierce led HPCA with 10 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.