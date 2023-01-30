THOMASVILLE – Third-seeded Thomasville defeated 14th-seeded Northside-Pinetown 58-13 in the first round and 11th-seed Eastern Randolph in the second round Saturday at Thomasville in the 1A East dual-team playoffs.
The Bulldogs will face second-seeded Rosewood in the third round Wednesday. The winner will face either top-seeded Uwharrie Charter or fourth-seeded Pamlico in the regional championship, which will also be Wednesday at Rosewood.
Winning for Thomasville against Northside-Pinetown were: Eriberto Torres (160 pounds, MD 18-4), Ramiro Gutierrez (170, fall), Owen Callicutt (182, fall), Javeon Little (285, fall), BJ Sivongxey (106, fall), Josue Gomez (113, fall), Carlos Vasquez (120, fall), Jamari Powers (126, dec 12-9), Alexis Perez (132, forfeit), Jon Fuentes (138, dec 7-1) and Alex Henderson (152, fall).
Winning for Thomasville against Eastern Randolph: Gutierrez (170, forfeit), Callicutt (182, forfeit), Marco Martinez (195, fall), Demetrius Evans (285, fall), Gomez (113, fall), Vasquez (120, fall), Henderson (152, fall) and Torres (160, fall).
AT NEWTON-CONOVER
NEWTON – Eighth-seeded East Davidson defeated ninth-seeded West Stanly 51-29 in the first round but lost 72-9 against top-seeded Newton-Conover in the second round Saturday at Newton-Conover in the 2A West dual-team playoffs.
Winning for East Davidson against West Stanly were: Jose Escobar (113 pounds, forfeit), Christian Peace (120, forfeit), Dylan Poole (132, forfeit), Joseph Myers (145, fall), Joshua Combs (160, fall), Cameron Garrett (170, fall), Landon Hill (182, forfeit), Foster Warren (195, forfeit) and Caleb Irwin (285, dec 7-0).
Winning for East Davidson against Newton-Conover were: Poole (132, fall) and Myers (145, dec 5-1).
AT TRINITY
TRINITY – Fourth-seeded Trinity beat 13th-seeded West Wilkes 45-30 in the first round but fell 43-32 against 12th-seeded Lincolnton in the second round Saturday at Trinity in the 2A West dual-team playoffs.
Winning for Trinity against West Wilkes were: Brayden Hall (113 pounds, fall), Spencer May (120, dec 4-1), Levi Dennis (126, fall), Gavin McCall (132, dec 4-0), Lawson Coltrane (170, dec 6-3), Gavin Hardister (182, fall), Joey Smith (220, fall), Joseph Trahan (285, fall) and Edgar Vasquez Mora (106, fall).
Winning for Trinity against Lincolnton were: May (120, TF 18-2), Dennis (126, fall), Coltrane (170, dec 16-11), Hardister (182, fall), Trahan (285, fall) and Hall (113, forfeit).
AT MOORESVILLE
MOORESVILLE – Twelfth-seeded Ragsdale lost 47-35 against fifth-seeded Hough on Saturday at Mooresville in the first round of the 4A West dual-team playoffs.
Winning for Ragsdale were: Kenneth Merino (106 pounds, fall), Bradley Yokum (113, fall), Isaac Sheehan (120, TF 15-0), Reid Conway (195, forfeit), Noah Richardson (220, forfeit) and Alexzander Little (285, forfeit).
BASKETBALL
TW ANDREWS, NORTH FORSYTH
HIGH POINT – TW Andrews rolled past North Forsyth 60-13 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls basketball Friday at Andrews.
Jurnee Flowers had 22 points to lead the Lady Raiders (13-3 overall, 7-0 conference). Janiya Milligan added 11 points.
In the boys game, Andrews won 77-51. DJ Jackson had 18 points, followed by Chauncy Miller with 14 points and Corey Pate with 10 points.
TW ANDREWS BOYS, SOUTH MECKLENBURG
CHARLOTTE – TW Andrews topped South Mecklenburg 61-58 in nonconference boys basketball Saturday at South Mecklenburg.
Keyshawn Gunthrop had 23 points to lead the Red Raiders (12-6). DJ Jackson had 17 points, while Corey Pate had 12 points.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, NORTHEAST GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – High Point Central fell 45-40 against Northeast Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Friday at Central.
The Bison moved to 2-18 overall and 2-8 in the conference.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, WESTERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford cruised past Western Guilford 73-31 in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Friday at Western.
The Cowboys improved to 14-5 overall and 7-3 in the conference.
In the girls game, Southwest lost 67-54 to move to 12-8 and 6-4.
SWIMMING
AT CLEMMONS YMCA
CLEMMONS – Westchester Country Day won a trio matchups during Friday's dual meets against Calvary Day, Caldwell and host Forsyth Country Day.
Westchester's boys won 59-55 against Caldwell but lost 86-52 against Calvary and 96-49 against Forsyth Country Day. Westchester's girls won 59-53 against Calvary and 60-43 against Caldwell but lost 127-22 against Forsyth Country Day.
Highlighting the Wildcats were: Ben Hunsberger (first – boys 200 freestyle, 2:00.61; second – boys 100 freestyle, 51.92), Liza Foster (second – girls 100 freestyle, 1:05.81) and Davis Williams (second – boys 500 freestyle, 6:05.64), as well as the girls 400 freestyle (third – Foster, Sofie Stofferis, Lyndon Briggs, Mallory Atkinson; 4:44.37) and boys 400 freestyle (second – Kane Hollinger, Williams, Lukas Stofferis, Hunsberger; 4:16.40) relays.
AT WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian won all eight matchups while High Point Christian won four to highlight Friday’s swim meet at Wesleyan.
Wesleyan’s boys won 61-18 against HPCA, 74-0 against New Garden Friends, 74-0 against The Burlington School and 56-35 against Greensboro Day. Its girls won 80-2 against The Burlington School, 74-15 against New Garden Friends, 68-21 against HPCA and 64-24 against Greensboro Day.
Winning events for Wesleyan were: Tyler Fogle (boys 200 freestyle, 2:22.40), AK Gill (girls 200 IM, 2:15.95; girls 500 freestyle, 5:29.27), Braeden Smith (boys 200 IM, 2:23.78), Elle Gardner (girls 50 freestyle, 26.88), Thad Austin (boys 100 butterfly, 51.28; boys 100 backstroke, 51.20), Colt Wallace (boys 500 freestyle, 6:03.95) and Katy Stevens (girls 100 breastroke, 1:16.68), plus the boys 200 medley relay (1:52.51), girls 200 freestyle (1:48.81) and boys 200 freestyle (1:41.28) relays.
Winning events for HPCA were: Addie Spencer (girls 200 freestyle, 2:18.34; girls 100 backstroke, 1:09.11) and Bryce McDonald (boys 50 freestyle, 24.50), as well as the girls 200 medley (2:12.50).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.