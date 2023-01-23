TYRO — Nearly 20 area wrestlers finished in the top three of their weight classes — including seven from Thomasville who won titles — during Saturday’s Central Carolina 2A Conference championship at West Davidson.
Finishing in the top three were:
Thomasville’s Josue Gomez (first, 113 pounds), Carlos Vasquez (first, 120), Jon Fuentes (first, 145), Alex Henderson (first, 152), Eriberto Torres (first, 160), Marco Martinez (first, 195), Taj Gabriel (first, 220), BJ Sivongxey (second, 106), Jamari Powers (second, 126), Alexis Perez (second, 132), Ramiro Gutierrez (second, 170), Demetrius Evans (second, 285), Jonathan Rodriguez (third, 138) and Owen Callicutt (third, 182)
East Davidson’s Christian Peace (second, 120), Joseph Myers (second, 145), Foster Warren (second, 195), Logan Cribb (third, 152) and Caleb Irwin (third, 285).
MID-STATE 2A CHAMPIONSHIP
EDEN — TW Andrews’ Tristian Kirkwood and Ta’Shaun Smith each finished in the top three of their weight classes to highlight Saturday’s Mid-State 2A Conference championship at Morehead.
Kirwood captured the title at 160 pounds while Smith took third place at 138 pounds.
INDOOR TRACK AT EAST CHAPEL HILL
CHAPEL HILL — Top-five finishes by Brea White and Sawyer Dobbins keyed Ledford during Saturday’s indoor track meet at East Chapel Hill.
White won the girls 500 in 1:22.70 while Dobbins took fifth in the boys 1000 in 2:57.08.
AT JDL FAST TRACK
WINSTON-SALEM — Three top-10 finishes by area athletes highlighted Saturday’s Fast Track Invitational at JDL Fast Track.
Glenn’s Jahnaul Ritzie won the boys shot put with a mark of 52-10.00 while, in the boys long jump, Takhari McArthur was eighth (20-03.00) and William Murphy was 10th (20-02.50).
Bishop McGuinness’ 4x400 relay team of Charlie Wolschon, Nick Arnold, Evan Sturgill and Ethan Connor were ninth in 3:44.27.
BASKETBALL BISHOP McGUINNESS, WINSTON-SALEM PREP
WINSTON-SALEM — Bishop McGuinness edged Winston-Salem Prep 65-60 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys basketball Friday at Winston-Salem Prep.
John Campbell and Jamison Graves each scored 18 points to lead the Villains (13-5 overall, 6-0 conference), who trailed 29-25 at halftime. Andrew Schrage and Cal Barrett each added 10 points.
In the girls game, Bishop cruised to a 69-16 victory to improve to 15-2 and 5-0. Adelaide Jernigan scored 14 points while Olivia Stone followed with eight points as all 14 players scored for the Villains, who led 25-2 after one quarter.
LEDFORD, NORTH DAVIDSON
WELCOME — Ledford topped rival North Davidson 64-62 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball at North.
Nathan Carr had 29 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (10-7 overall, 3-1 conference). Bryce England added eight points while Scottie Yaudes chipped in seven points.
In the girls game, Ledford won 64-52 to improve to 14-3 and 3-1. Morgan Harrison scored 17 points, followed by Aaliyah Townes with 15 points and Aramy Grier with eight points.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, ROCKINGHAM CO.
REIDSVILLE — Southern Guilford topped Rockingham County 51-31 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Friday at Rockingham County.
Daeshaun Ross, Jamias Ferere and Jucqarie Love each scored 12 points to lead the Storm (16-3 overall, 9-0 conference).
In the girls game, Southern lost 51-26 to move to 6-13 and 3-6.
TW ANDREWS, REIDSVILLE
REIDSVILLE — TW Andrews defeated Reidsville 88-51 in Mid-State 2A Conference girls basketball Friday at Reidsville.
Sanai Johnson scored 25 points to lead the Lady Raiders (12-3 overall, 6-0 conference). NIjayah Townes added 15 points while Janiya Milligan and Alex Belton each followed with 12 points.
In the boys game, Andrews lost 109-83 to dip to 10-6 and 4-2.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHWEST GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford topped Northwest Guilford 75-67 in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Friday at Northwest.
The Cowboys improved to 12-5 overall and 5-3 in the conference.
In the girls game, Southwest fell 51-35 to move to 11-7 and 5-3.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN GIRLS, METROLINA CHRISTIAN
INDIAN TRAIL — Wesleyan Christian defeated Metrolina Christian 46-41 in girls basketball Friday at Metrolina.
Lily Pereira had 15 points to lead the Trojans (16-9), while Taylor Hawley added 14 points and Blythe Cunningham had seven points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.