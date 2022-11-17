NCHSAA logo.jpg

TRIAD — Two football teams remain in the NCHSAA football playoffs: Ledford in the 3A and Thomasville in the 1A.

The 12th-seeded Panthers (11-1) will visit fourth-seeded East Lincoln (12-0) tonight at 7:30, while the third-seeded Bulldogs (11-1) will face sixth-seeded Draughn (11-1) also at 7:30 at Cushwa Stadium.

