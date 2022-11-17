TRIAD — Two football teams remain in the NCHSAA football playoffs: Ledford in the 3A and Thomasville in the 1A.
The 12th-seeded Panthers (11-1) will visit fourth-seeded East Lincoln (12-0) tonight at 7:30, while the third-seeded Bulldogs (11-1) will face sixth-seeded Draughn (11-1) also at 7:30 at Cushwa Stadium.
Ledford is back in the third round for the first time since reaching the regional final in 2018, while Thomasville — a perennial contender in the 1980s, ‘90s and 2000s with seven titles — is making its second straight trip after a decade away.
With a win Friday, the Panthers would face either top-seeded Kings Mountain or eighth-seeded West Charlotte, while the Bulldogs would take on either second-seeded Andrews or seventh-seeded Murphy in the regional semifinals.
CENTRAL HALL OF FAME
HIGH POINT — High Point Central is currently accepting nominations for its athletics hall of fame.
The inductees will be honored during a banquet Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church as well during the basketball games against Southern Guilford on Friday, Feb. 10.
MARY GARBER TOURNAMENT SET
WINSTON-SALEM — The Mary Garber Holiday Tip-off Classic — featuring girls basketball teams from across the area — is set to start Saturday and continue into next week.
Glenn and Atkins will host games for the tournament, which will be split into the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist bracket and the Bell Davis Pitt bracket.
Atkins, Carver, Walkertown, Mount Tabor, Glenn, North Forsyth, Parkland and Winston-Salem Prep will be in the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist bracket, which will play championship bracket games Saturday and Monday at Glenn.
East Forsyth, Lexington, East Surry, East Wilkes, RJ Reynolds, North Wilkes, Reagan and West Forsyth will be in the Bell Davis Pitt bracket, which will play championship bracket games Saturday and Monday at Atkins.
Championship games will be Wednesday starting at 5 p.m. at Atkins.
ANDREWS TO HOST JV TOURNAMENT
HIGH POINT — TW Andrews will be the site for Big Time Sports’ JV Showdown basketball tournament Saturday, Dec. 3.
Andrews girls vs. Uwharrie Charter, 10 a.m.; Southwest Guilford girls vs. West Forsyth, 11:30; East Forsyth girls vs. Northwest Guilford, 1 p.m.; East Forsyth boys vs. High Point Christian, 2:30; Dudley girls vs. Page, 4; Forbush girls vs. East Rowan, 5:30; and Andrews boys vs. Smith, 7.
MIDDLE SCHOOL WESTCHESTER CD, SUMMIT
WINSTON-SALEM — Westchester Country Day topped Summit School 30-15 in middle school girls basketball Wednesday at Summit.
Maren Harris scored 10 points, hitting two 3-pointers, to lead the Wildcats, who led 15-6 at halftime. Emma Hunsberger added seven points, while Medara Patron had three steals.
In the boys game, Westchester won 41-3.
