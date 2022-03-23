THOMASVILLE – Thomasville defeated North Rowan 6-2 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Tuesday at Finch Field. Reece Payne had three hits and an RBI while Matthew Bankhead had three hits for the Bulldogs (1-6 overall, 1-2 conference). Janhri Luckey added two hits and an RBI Owen Callicutt chipped in a hit and two RBIs. DeShawn Holman had two hits and Charles Norman had an RBI. Bankhead got the pitching win, striking out six in 6 1/3 innings, while Reece Payne pitched in relief.
SW GUILFORD, N. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford edged past Northern Guilford 5-4 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Southwest. Connor Hartigan got the win on the mound for the Cowboys (8-0 overall, 5-0 conference), who scored the final three runs of the game – including two in the seventh.
HP CENTRAL, NE GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – High Point Central fell 16-3 against Northeast Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Central. The Bison dipped to 3-5 overall and 0-5 in the conference.
HP CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian opened PTAC play with an 8-3 win over Caldwell on Tuesday at Oak View Baptist Church. Yates Sikes went 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI while Noah Hill was 1 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the Cougars. Dylan Story had two hits and an RBI, Nolan Flemming was 1 for 1, and Sam Sapp and Jake Dunlap each had a hit and a run.
Sam Beck (1-0) got the win in relief of starter Garrett Allred. Beck struck out four while allowing three hits in 4 1/3 shutout innings for HPCA (6-5 overall, 1-0 conference), which scored five runs in the sixth to take the lead for good.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO – Wesleyan Christian topped Greensboro Day 4-1 in baseball Tuesday at Greensboro Day. Ty Lancaster and Nick Leonard each had a hit and two RBIs to lead the Trojans (6-1), who scored twice in the first and twice in the third to lead 4-0. Grant Aycock, Mason Russell and Christian Walker each added a hit. Aycock had a triple, while Lancaster and Walker each had a double. Grayson McDonald got the win on the mound, striking out seven while allowing one run on two hits and three walks in four innings. Myle Crocker also had one strikeout while giving up two hits and two walks in three innings.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CARVER
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness crushed Carver 17-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference baseball Tuesday at Bishop. Luke O’Connor went 2 for 2 with three RBIs to lead the Villains (5-1 overall, 1-0 conference), who scored seven in the first and 10 in the second. Ben Williams also went 2 for 2 with an RBI as Bishop totaled 11 hits for the game.
Michael Foresman struck out six in two hitless innings in earning the mound win.
GLENN, W. FORSYTH
CLEMMONS – Glenn lost 2-1 against West Forsyth in Central Piedmont 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at West Forsyth. Connor Johnson had a hit and an RBI for the Bobcats (3-5 overall, 2-3 conference). Peyton Kowalski added a double, while Peyton Horn, Gerald Hardy and GeSean Hardy each had a hit. Hunter Kelley took the loss, striking out one while allowing three hits and three walks in six innings.
LEDFORD, C. DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON – Ledford rolled past Central Davidson 12-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Central Davidson. The Panthers improved to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, ASHEBORO
MIDWAY – Oak Grove defeated Asheboro 6-2 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Oak Grove. Brennan Hord got the mound win for the Grizzlies (4-2 overall, 1-0 conference), who led 4-1 in the first inning. Dawson Shelton pitched in relief.
RAGSDALE, SE GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN – Ragsdale outlasted Southeast Guilford 4-3 in eight innings Tuesday in Metro 4A Conference baseball at Southeast Guilford. Dillon Bullard had a hit and two RBIs to lead the Tigers (4-4 overall, 3-2 conference). Trajan Louis added a hit as Ragsdale totaled two hits and eight walks and three hit-by-pitches. Owen Robinson struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings, while Garrett Crum struck out two in 1 1/3 innings.
S. GUILFORD, ATKINS
GREENSBORO – Atkins defeated Southern Guilford 11-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Southern Guilford. The Storm moved to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
TRINITY, UWHARRIE CHARTER
ASHEBORO – Trinity fell 5-4 against Uwharrie Charter in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference baseball Tuesday at Uwharrie Charter. The Bulldogs dipped to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, E. RANDOLPH
TRINITY – Wheatmore beat Eastern Randolph 8-2 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference baseball Tuesday at Wheatmore. Rylan Smith and Sam Greene each had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Warriors (3-5 overall, 1-4 conference). Cam Hinson and Tyler Kimball also had two hits apiece, with Hinson driving in one. Jake Parks and Caleb Coggins each had a hit and an RBI, while Mason Rich doubled. Rob Hales struck out 10 while allowing two hits and two walks in six innings. Mason Rich allowed one hit and no walks while striking out one in one inning.
GIRLS SOCCER
SW GUILFORD, W. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford shut out Western Guilford 6-0 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Western. Kate Church had one goal and two assists to lead the Cowgirls (6-2 overall, 1-0 conference), while Maddie Vaughn and Katilyn Wykoff each added a goal and an assist. Paige Gowdy, Natalie Stern and Josie Tucker each had one goal.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CHARLOTTE CD
CHARLOTTE – Wesleyan Christian fell 4-1 against Charlotte Country Day in girls soccer Tuesday at Charlotte Country Day. Madison Casteen scored off an assist by Caroline Heywood for the Trojans (2-4), who also got strong play from Emma Rutledge.
E. DAVIDSON, LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON – East Davidson defeated Lexington 4-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Lexington. The Golden Eagles improved to 2-2-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
LEDFORD, W. DAVIDSON
TYRO – Ledford fell 2-1 against West Davidson in nonconference girls soccer Tuesday at West Davidson. The Panthers dipped to 3-3-1 overall.
RAGSDALE, PAGE
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale lost 2-0 against Page in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Ragsdale. The Tigers dropped to 5-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
LACROSSE
HP CENTRAL, ATKINS
WINSTON-SALEM – Atkins defeated visiting High Point Central 8-0 in Mid-State/Mid-Piedmont/Northwest Piedmont Conference girls lacrosse Tuesday. The Bison moved to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford topped Grimsley 23-1 in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Tuesday at Southwest. The Cowboys improved to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference.
In the girls match, Grimsley won 22-3. Southwest dropped to 3-6 and 0-3.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, N. DAVIDSON
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness beat North Davidson in Mid-State/Mid-Piedmont/Northwest Piedmont Conference boys lacrosse Tuesday at Bishop.
Frankie Cetrone had five goals and two assists to lead the Villains (6-3 overall, 1-0 conference). Matthew Cetrone and Tanner Cave each had four goals and one assist, John Miller and Andrew Gaylord each had two goals, and Dom Porreca and Mason Payne each had one goal.
In the girls match, Bishop won 15-9 to improve to 2-4 and 1-0. Kate Dennen had seven goals and two assists, while Ella Suire had three goals and three assists. Addison Vitola chipped in a goal and an assist, while Kiersten Varner, Evie Vu and Sarah Pulliam each scored one goal. Grace Kohl had 11 saves.
GLENN, DAVIE CO.
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn fell 13-2 against Davie County in Central Piedmont Conference boys lacrosse Tuesday at Glenn. The Bobcats dropped to 0-8 overall and 0-6 in the conference.
In the girls match, Davie won 20-8. The Ladycats dipped to 1-9-1 and 0-6.
SOFTBALL
HP CHRISTIAN, CONCORD ACADEMY
CONCORD – High Point Christian raced past Concord Academy 16-0 in three innings Tuesday in nonconference softball at Concord. Lauren Sexton went 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and five RBIs while Lexi Hall doubled, homered and had four RBIs to lead the Cougars (6-1).
Blakely Bowman added a hit and two RBIs, Laci Jarrell had two hits, including a double, and an RBI, Lila Allred had a double and an RBI, and Hailey Allred had a hit and an RBI.
Hall struck out five while allowing one hit and one walk in two innings in the circle. Lila Allred added two strikeouts while giving up no hits and two walks in one inning.
HP CENTRAL, SMITH
HIGH POINT – High Point Central rolled past Smith 26-4 in three innings Tuesday in Mid-State 3A Conference softball at Central. The Bison improved to 1-3 both overall and in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford cruised past Grimsley 18-3 in Metro 4A Conference softball Tuesday at Southwest. The Cowgirls improved to 6-4 overall and 3-2 in the conference.
E. DAVIDSON, N. ROWAN
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson defeated North Rowan 9-5 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball Tuesday at Brown Middle. The Golden Eagles improved to 3-5 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
GLENN, MOUNT TABOR
WINSTON-SALEM – Glenn beat Mount Tabor 7-0 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference softball Tuesday at Mount Tabor. Erika Clinard went 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs while Amyya Brown went 2 for 2 to lead the Ladycats (4-4 overall, 3-2 conference).
Clinard also got the complete-game win in the circle, striking out 15 while allowing two hits and two walks.
LEDFORD, C. DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON – Ledford fell 7-3 against Central Davidson in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Central Davidson. Averee Atkins had a hit and an RBI while Sophie Conger had two hits to lead the Panthers (6-1 overall, 0-1 conference), who trailed 7-0 through two innings. Ivye Francis took the loss in the circle, striking out five while allowing four hits and three walks in five innings.
OAK GROVE, ASHEBORO
MIDWAY – Oak Grove topped Asheboro 12-2 in six innings Tuesday in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball at Oak Grove. Alissa Russ had three hits, including a double and a home run, and five RBIs to lead the Grizzlies (3-3-1 overall, 1-0 conference). Shae Grainger, who doubled, and Chloe Watkins, who tripled, each had two hits and two RBIs, while Lauren Davis had a double and two RBIs. In the circle, Mary Peyton Hodge struck out seven while allowing three hits and no walks in four innings, while Grainger struck out two while allowing one hit and four walks in two innings.
RAGSDALE, NW GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale lost 15-0 in four innings against Page in Metro 4A Conference softball Tuesday at Northwest Guilford. The Tigers moved to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
S. GUILFORD, E. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford fell 6-0 against Eastern Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Southern Guilford. The Storm dipped to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, SW RANDOLPH
TRINITY – Wheatmore lost 14-4 against Southwestern Randolph in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference softball Tuesday at Wheatmore. Hannah Shoe, who doubled, and Arielle Turgeon each had a hit and an RBI for the Warriors (4-4 overall, 1-3 conference). Avery Dykes added a hit while Maddie Nichols had an RBI. Carmen Turgeon struck out five in the circle.
BOYS TENNIS
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CARMEL CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Carmel Christian topped Wesleyan Christian 8-1 in boys tennis Tuesday at Wesleyan. Luke Rudolph and Ben McCain teamed to win in doubles for the Trojans (3-5).
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CALVARY DAY
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness defeated Calvary Day 8-1 in nonconference boys tennis Tuesday at Fourth of July Park. Josh Hanflink, Timothy Hackman, Evan Sturgill, Grant Wilson and Connor Whalen won in singles for the Villains (8-1). Luca Pestana/Hackman, Hanflink/Sturgill and Hayden Connor/Chase Wiedwald won in doubles.
OAK GROVE, N. DAVIDSON
WELCOME – North Davidson edged Oak Grove 5-4 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys tennis Tuesday at North Davidson. Cole Overton, Nate Overton and Michael Annunziata won in singles for the Grizzlies (2-5 overall, 2-4 conference). Nate Overton and Chance Plummer teamed to win in doubles.
THOMASVILLE, SALISBURY
SALISBURY – Thomasville lost 9-0 against Salisbury in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Tuesday at Salisbury. The Bulldogs moved to 0-6 both overall and in the conference.
BOYS GOLF
AT GRANDOVER
GREENSBORO – Wesleyan Christian defeated Greensboro 155-163 in boys golf Tuesday at Grandover’s East course. Sean Finan shot an even-par 36 to lead the Trojans and tied Greensboro Day’s Ben Jordan for medalist. Cole Rouse and Ethan Wooten each shot 39, followed by Michael Skeen with a 41.
AT OAK VALLEY
ADVANCE – Bishop McGuinness finished fifth and sixth during Tuesday’s nonconference match at Oak Valley Golf Club. Reynolds’ gold team won with a 141 followed by its black team with a 152. Reagan’s black team was third with a 155 trailed by its silver team with a 167. Bishop’s A team was fifth with a 168 followed by its B team with a 203. Top scores for the Villains were: Riggs Handy with a 38, William Grissom with a 40, Sam Sherrill with a 44 and Ted Williams with a 46.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER
HP CHRISTIAN, WESTCHESTER CD
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian topped visiting Westchester Country Day 3-0 in middle school girls soccer Tuesday. Kayden Walker, Becca Carlson and Dallas Davis each scored for the Cougars, while Grace Vo and Corinne Davies each had an assist.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, N. DAVIE
MOCKSVILLE – Wesleyan Christian defeated North Davie 6-0 in middle school girls soccer Tuesday at North Davie. Cait Borden, Lucy Gonzalez, Olivia Barnwell, Caitlyn Miller, Kyla Denton and Blythe Glover each scored for the Trojans (7-1). Denton, Isla MacSween and Ava Peele tallied assists. Glover, Peele and Denton combined for the shutout in goal.
GOLF
AT GRANDOVER
GREENSBORO – High Point Christian was third while Westchester Country Day was fourth in Tuesday’s boys golf match at Grandover. Greensboro Day won with a 157, followed by Calvary Day with a 181, HPCA with a 192, Westchester with a 202 and Caldwell with a 221.
Counting scores for Westchester were: Joseph Brinson (49), Ben Covington (50), Brooks Covington (51) and Coleman Schwartz (52).
