SALISBURY – Thomasville edged Salisbury 9-8 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Monday at Thomasville.

Mykel Duncan had two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs (3-2 overall, 1-0 conference). Jaylen Henry added a double and an RBI, while Matthew Bankhead had a hit and three RBIs. Travail Barnes got the pitching win, striking out four in 6 1/3 innings.

