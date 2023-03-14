SALISBURY – Thomasville edged Salisbury 9-8 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Monday at Thomasville.
Mykel Duncan had two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs (3-2 overall, 1-0 conference). Jaylen Henry added a double and an RBI, while Matthew Bankhead had a hit and three RBIs. Travail Barnes got the pitching win, striking out four in 6 1/3 innings.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford lost 6-3 against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Monday at Grimsley.
Parker Perry and Grant Prevatt won in singles for the Cowboys (4-3 overall, 2-3 conference), while Prevatt/Jack Perko won in doubles.
ASHEBORO – Oak Grove swept past Asheboro 9-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys tennis Monday at Asheboro.
The Grizzlies, led by player of the match Nicholas Morris, improved to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, SOUTHERN ALAMANCE
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford rolled past Southern Alamance 23-6 in nonconference boys lacrosse Monday at Southwest.
The Cowboys improved to 4-2.
WALLBURG – High Point Christian defeated the Forsyth Home Educators 174-187 in nonconference boys golf Monday at Meadowlands Golf Club. Cam Crumpler shot a 40 to lead the Cougars, whose scores also include a 41 by Jace Harris and a 44 by Ryan Tuttle.
WALLBURG – Ledford topped Parkland 3-0 in nonconference girls soccer Monday at Ledford.
Maggie Eccard had two goals and an assist for the Panthers (3-3). Nera Wesley also had a goal while Sarah Ledbetter had an assist. Maddie Callahan made one save in earning the shutout.
TRINITY – Ragsdale defeated Trinity 6-0 in nonconference girls soccer Monday at Trinity.
Kyli Switalski scored three goals to lead the Tigers. Gabby Graham added two goals and an assist while Nyzia Heath had a goal.
Ragsdale improved to 4-2 while the Bulldogs dipped to 2-4-1.
LEXINGTON – Wheatmore beat Lexington 9-0 in nonconference girls soccer Monday at Lexington. The Warriors improved to 4-0.
CHARLOTTE —High Point University has been unanimously voted the top team in the annual Big South Conference Women’s Outdoor Track & Field preseason poll, as voted by the league’s head coaches and announced Tuesday afternoon by the conference office. The Panthers received all eight first-place votes and 64 points to win the championship this season. In the men’s polling, HPU received five first-place votes and 46 points to repeat as champion in 2023.
Campbell was second to High Point in the women’s poll with 55 points -- just ahead of third-place Charleston Southern (49 points). Radford claimed fourth with 39 points, while USC Upstate and UNC Asheville tied for the fifth position with 28 points each. Gardner-Webb landed seventh in the polling with 14 points, followed by Winthrop in the eighth and final spot (11 points).
In the men’s preseason rankings, Campbell garnered the two remaining first-place votes and 44 points to finish second in the polling. Charleston Southern claimed third with 36 points, while UNC Asheville was fourth in the voting with 28 points. USC Upstate was fifth in the preseason standings with 20 points, followed by Gardner-Webb in sixth (12 points) and Winthrop in the seventh and final position at 10 points.
