WILMINGTON – Davidson-Davie Community College defeated Pitt Community College 85-71 in the D2 Region 10 Conference men’s basketball tournament championship Sunday at Cape Fear Community College.
Jahlen King scored 24 points to lead the Storm (32-0), who led 44-36 at halftime. Chase Mebane added 16 points and 13 rebounds while Jaheim Taylor had 15 points.
DDCC shot 39% from the field but made 13 3-pointers, 14 of 19 free throws, and tallied 16 offensive rebounds. Pitt shot 46% but made just 2 of 8 free throws.
In the semifinals Saturday, the Storm beat Catawba Valley Community College 97-73. Trey Field had 20 points and 10 rebounds for DDCC, which led 42-32 at halftime.
King added 14 points while Taylor had 13 points and five rebounds as the Storm shot 50% from the field, hitting 13 3-pointers, while CVCC shot 31%.
NCBCA ANNOUNCES ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS
TRIAD – Trinity standout Dominic Payne and Thomasville coach Ann Ferguson earned top honors in the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s All-District awards announced Monday.
Payne was chosen Player of the Year while Ferguson was selected Coach of the Year in District 8.
Payne, a junior guard, averaged 27.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in helping the Bulldogs go 21-8, finish third in the PAC 1A/2A and reach the second round of the 2A state playoffs.
Ferguson, in her second year coaching the Thomasville boys, led the Bulldogs to a 24-6 record, a share of the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference regular-season championship and an appearance in the third round of the 1A state playoffs.
Ragsdale’s Kobe Parker; Southern Guilford’s Jamias Ferere and Jucqarie Love; T.W. Andrews’ DJ Jackson; and Bishop McGuinness’ Jamison Graves’ named second-team All-District 7.
In addition to Payne, Thomasville’s Janhri Luckey was named second-team while teammate Bryce McCoy and Oak Grove’s Max Van Weerdhuizen were selected third-team All-District 8.
On the girls side, Bishop McGuinness’ Adelaide Jernigan was first-team All-District 7, while, in District 8, Trinity’s Autumn Gentry and Oak Grove’s Zaire Jones were second-team and Oak Grove’s Trista Charles was third-team.
KERNERSVILLE – Ledford lost 9-4 against East Forsyth in nonconference baseball Saturday at East Forsyth.
Devin Villaman had two hits while Kelvyn Paulino Jr. had a home run and two RBIs for the Panthers (1-1), who led in the top of the first but trailed 5-1 through three innings. Rodriguez added a double.
Gabe Barker took the pitching loss in two innings.
