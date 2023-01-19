ASHEBORO — Southern Guilford rolled past Uwharrie Charter 73-35 in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday at Uwharrie Charter.
ASHEBORO — Southern Guilford rolled past Uwharrie Charter 73-35 in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday at Uwharrie Charter.
Jamias Ferere scored 17 points to lead the Storm (15-3), while Daeshaun Ross and Jucqarie Love each had 11 points.
In the girls game, Southern won 46-40 to improve to 6-12.
WRESTLING
AT THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville swept its matches to highlight Wednesday’s tri-meet against Mount Tabor and Bishop McGuinness at Thomasville.
Thomasville beat Bishop 72-9 and Mount Tabor 75-6, while Bishop also lost 42-16 against Mount Tabor.
Winning for Thomasville against Bishop were: Alexis Perez, Jonathan Rodriguez, Jon Fuentes, Alex Henderson, Ramiro Gutierrez, Marco Martinez, Taj Gabriel, Javeon Little, BJ Sivongxey, Josue Gomez, Carlos Vasquez and Jamari Powers.
Winning for Thomasville against Mount Tabor were: Powers, Perez, Rodriguez, Fuentes, Eriberto Torres, Hernandez, Gutierrez, Owen Callicutt, Shamon Smith, Demetrius Evans, Sivongxey, Gomez and Vasquez.
Jacob Regitz and Myles Payne won for Bishop against Thomasville while Miles Fuehler, Regitz and Payne won against Mount Tabor.
AT DUDLEY
GREENSBORO — High Point Central defeated Smith 66-12 but lost 81-0 against Eastern Guilford during Wednesday’s Mid-State 3A Conference matches at Dudley.
Winning for the Bison were: Jaelyn Carlyle, Aden Armstrong, Adam Nguyen, Savion Harris, Matthew Myers, Poe Pyint, Samuel Palmer, Jamarrion Jamison, Winhtut Hla Shwe, Matthew Wolff and Nalou Maliphone.
